Today is arguably the biggest game of Liverpool's season so far. The Reds are set to take on Chelsea in the first domestic cup final of the campaign.

The Carabao Cup final is the first chance for any English team to get their hands on some silverware and Liverpool are strong favourites.

This is likely because the Reds find themselves at the top of the Premier League whilst the Blues currently reside in mid-table.

Additionally, Jurgen Klopp's men have won eight out of their last nine games against the west London club, with their last loss coming all the way back in 2021.

However, as Liverpool have suffered a plethora of injuries this season, the playing field has been levelled somewhat and Chelsea could capitalise on the fact that the Merseysiders are missing some of their key players.

So, in order to try and win the final, Klopp will have to try and line up with his strongest team.

Hence, why Joe Gomez may have to be dropped and replaced by one of his teammates.

Joe Gomez's season in numbers so far

Klopp's men have been through something of an injury crisis this season and have had many starters absent from the vast majority of their games.

There has even been a point where both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were both unavailable, which left Liverpool without a natural senior left-back in their ranks.

So, this was where Gomez came into the picture. The defender has been Mr. Versatile for the Anfield club this season and has played across the entirety of the back four.

It feels as if the £85k-per-week defender has really managed to step up his game this season and become one of Klopp's most reliable players.

Although he is yet to score a goal in his senior career, across the season so far the former Charlton man has amassed a total of 34 games played and has even managed to assist his teammates twice.

However, in his most recent Premier League game against Luton, it feels as if he didn't play up to the standards that he has shown throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

As per Sofascore, the defender lost 8/11 duels which he attempted and even managed to be dribbled past a total of four times. When compared to the likes of youngster, Conor Bradley, who himself is having a breakout season, it puts into perspective how off the pace the full-back was.

The 20-year-old won 7/10 of the duels he attempted and was only dribbled past on one occasion. So, in order for Liverpool to have the best chance of coming away with the Carabao Cup, they may have to sit Gomez out.

Who Klopp should start ahead of Gomez

Although he has been sidelined for a large portion of the season, Robertson could be the ideal replacement for the defender.

Gomez has been fairly consistent across the season, but if his form is starting on a downward spiral, it could be for the greater good that he is benched for the final.

Aside from this season, the Scotland international has been a peripheral figure within Klopp's system.

So much so that both he and Trent Alexander-Arnold are, at present, joint-top in the total number of assists by defenders in England's top flight.

After Robertson scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Wolves on the 16th September, Klopp said the following:

"Andy hasn't scored that many goals, so it was nice for him. He's been super consistent over the years. A top bloke, a good guy. And a world-class left-back - not every day, but often.

"The goal was exceptional. In the first half, that would never have happened, Robbo appearing with a goal like that. It was still a surprise for everyone."

This not only shows how highly the German rates Robertson, but it also shows how consistent he has been for the Reds since joining.

So, if Liverpool wish to have the best chance of coming away with the trophy, including the 29-year-old in their starting XI, it may be for the better.