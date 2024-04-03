Liverpool are a club that have recruited players excellently in recent seasons, with the club currently reaping the rewards as they hunt for a second Premier League title in four years.

Players such as Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo joined the club for relatively cheap fees below the £20m mark, with the pair playing vital roles in the bid to give Jürgen Klopp a brilliant send-off in his final campaign at Anfield.

The pair have made 15 and 21 appearances respectively in the league this season, with the Reds currently in pole position for the title, sitting two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal with nine games remaining.

However, despite their success in the market, the club have made one or two errors with players who have arrived at the club.

One player in particular has failed to make any impact, with the club needing to shift him off the wage bill when the season has concluded.

Adrian's stats for Liverpool

After leaving West Ham United as a free agent back in the summer of 2019, Spanish 'keeper Adrian agreed a deal to join Liverpool as a backup on a deal until the summer of 2021.

His first campaign at Anfield would be his best, with the shot-stopper making 17 appearances in all competitions, including three starts in the Champions League.

Adrian's game time would decrease significantly after the 2019/20 season, with the Spaniard only making six appearances under Klopp, with the 37-year-old dropping to third-choice after the emergence of youngster Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher's increased game time would see the former West Ham goalkeeper only make one appearance in 2021/22, coming in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Championship side Preston North End in October 2021.

Despite his lack of minutes, he was rewarded with a new deal that would run until 2024, with the experienced 'keeper only still at Anfield to keep cover for Alisson and Irish international Kelleher.

He's since only made one appearance for the Reds, coming in the 2022/23 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, with Adrian unlikely to add to his 26 appearances for the club with his contract expiring in June of this year.

Adrian's weekly wage in 2024

According to Spotrac, 37-year-old Adrian currently earns a weekly wage of £60k-per-week, a figure that is six times higher than that of current number two Kelleher, who only takes home a reported £10k-per-week.

His weekly wage is astronomical given his lack of minutes under Klopp in recent seasons, with youngster Kelleher also deserving of a hefty pay rise considering his measly wage in comparison to Adrian.

Current Liverpool players who earn less than Adrian Player Weekly wage Luis Diaz £56k Wataru Endo £50k Kostas Tsimikas £50k Harvey Elliott £40k Curtis Jones £15k Caoimhin Kelleher £10k Stats via Spotrac

With the Spaniard out of contract in June, the club should even consider renewing it as the club could be better off with a younger alternative from the youth setup or a cheaper, experienced, option, which in turn would save them over £3m a year in wages.

The former West Ham 'keeper has been a great servant during his time at Anfield, but unfortunately, the club need to be brutal to cut the wage bill to keep improving an already very talented playing squad.