Liverpool will play their last game of football under Jurgen Klopp's leadership this afternoon, hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Third in the standings, the Reds were in the thick of a thrilling three-horse title race this season before falling behind in April, though will take a small slice of solace from clinching the Carabao Cup and, more importantly, undergoing a resurgence after falling by the wayside last season.

The clash against Wolves will not carry the weight of responsibility that has been carried throughout most of this relentless campaign; the occasion will transcend the need for three points, for closing down Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool are nailed on for a third-place finish. So, roll up, roll up! Come and see Klopp's Liverpool have one last dance on the Anfield pitch, ending an exhilarating and unforgettable journey.

Liverpool team news

Thiago Alcantara could join his manager in making an emotional final appearance for the club after surviving a week of training. The Spaniard has featured for just five minutes this season and is out of contract in one month.

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota are expected to return in some capacity after overcoming respective injuries, though Ben Doak and Joel Matip (who is also imminently out of contract) will play no part.

Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister might both be placed on the bench after their respective performances during the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa on Monday night. Elliott was notably impressive but there are a host of midfielders pushing for a start, namely Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, with Stefan Bajcetic also waiting patiently in the wings

Cody Gakpo has started Liverpool's past three Premier League fixtures, scoring in his last two games, but Klopp might choose to unleash Darwin Nunez with one final flourish on Merseyside.

Why Klopp should start Darwin Nunez

You'd be right in thinking that Gakpo is the man in form, and thus, the 6 foot 1 "revelation" - as he has been called by pundit Jamie Carragher - is the man that deserves a comfy spot at the spearhead of Liverpool's attack, but a third-place finish has already been confirmed and Nunez is a figure in need of some respite following his recent struggles.

Liverpool's club-record £85m signing has scored 18 goals and added 13 assists this season but he has lost his footing in recent games and has seen supporters' frustrations finally boil over after two campaigns of wasteful finishing.

Darwin Nunez: PL Stats Comparison Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 29 35 Matches started 19 22 Goals 9 11 Assists 3 8 Big chances missed 20 27 Pass completion 67% 72% Big chances created 11 11 Key passes per game 1.0 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.6 (49%) 0.4 (43%) Duels won per game 2.8 (38%) 2.4 (38%) Stats via Sofascore

The Uruguayan has improved his potency in front of goal but there are still some questionable underlying numbers. That said, however, Nunez ranks among the top 12% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 15% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

He's an immense talent but it needs to click sooner rather than later, with the 24-year-old - as the table shows - having missed 47 big chances across two campaigns, scoring just 20 times.

To look at this from a positive stance, Nunez has had 38 big chances from 35 games this season, highlighting his innate ability to find space and opportunity to golden positions.

But he needs to start taking them, and with Nunez about to head into the unknown of the post-Klopp era, his German manager must hand him one last starting berth today, having benched him for four of his past five league matches.

If Klopp unleashes Nunez from the outset as his last act, it might just prove to put the influential forward into the perfect position to end his campaign on a high and revitalise his Reds career ahead of a new chapter.