Liverpool might have won on the night but Jurgen Klopp's side were outthought and outfought as they crashed out of the Europa League against an Atalanta team that simply wanted it more.

Wastefulness has been the crux of Liverpool's problems in recent weeks and while chances were missed in Bergamo, created opportunities were few and far between in a disjointed and disappointing effort.

The Serie A side, sixth in the division, excelled with their suffocating high press and hard-working approach that blunted the Reds' attacking instruments.

Ultimately, football is cyclical; there are highs and there are lows. But Liverpool's colossal displays in a thrilling campaign, Klopp's last, have fizzed out, and now the hopes of a sparkling finish dangle by a thread. It won't be in Europe.

Mohamed Salah was miles off it

Mohamed Salah was technically the match-winner, scoring from the spot after Matteo Ruggeri was adjudged to have handled in the box following Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. But that was the extent of the positivity.

The Egyptian, 31, toiled throughout the match and missed a glorious chance to take Liverpool just one goal behind Atalanta on aggregate before half-time, chipping when placed through on goal and seeing his effort loop wayward.

Mohamed Salah: Stats vs Atalanta Stat # Minutes played 66' Goals 1 Penalties scored 1 Touches 36 Accurate passes 20/29 (69%) Shots 2 Big chances missed 1 Key passes 0 Dribbles completed 1/2 Duels won 1/5 Stats via Sofascore

Salah's strike took his seasonal tally to 23 goals and 13 assists from 37 fixtures in all competitions but he has looked off the pace for a while now, with his poor finish to make it 2-0 on the night bewildering - this is a man shot for confidence.

Salah might have missed a great opportunity but he was let down by the absence of creativity from his midfielders, with Dominik Szoboszlai particularly poor once again.

Dominik Szoboszlai's performance vs Atalanta

He didn't suffer the calamity of the first leg, where his cheap concession of possession led to Atalanta's third, but Szoboszlai failed to impress once again, squandering multiple promising passages in the first half before being withdrawn after a colourless attempt after the interval.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old took 49 touches and completed 85% of his passes, also winning five of his eight duels, but such metrics do not paint an accurate picture of yet another display that left much to be desired.

Szoboszlai created not one key pass for his teammates, negated by the steely hosts, and he must surely now be axed from the starting line-up if Liverpool are to salvage their season before Klopp takes his leave.

Writing in his post-match player ratings, the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle branded Szoboszlai with a 5/10 match rating - the joint-worst, alongside Salah - and said: 'Fired one shot at Musso first half but otherwise frustrated with some slack distribution in promising areas. Pretty anonymous after the interval.'

Alisson Becker had 105 touches and completed 82 passes at the Kewiss Stadium, more than any other player - from either side - on the pitch. In fact, the Brazilian shot-stopper completed the most passes from a goalkeeper in a Champions League or Europa League fixture since Opta records began.

In the end, Klopp's rallying cries and pre-match pensiveness, harking back to former European successes, proved futile for an outfit that has seen its zest and zeal sucked out. Liverpool fizzed out like a flat soda left out in the sun and the chastening bluntness in the second half underlines this.

It was a limp and lethargic performance from the collective. Liverpool were painted a uniform grey and any early-game optimism was wiped away as it became painfully clear that Atalanta had their guests marshalled.

On the flip side, Liverpool still have it all to play for in the Premier League despite last weekend's humbling Anfield loss against Crystal Palace.

But Szoboszlai must not start in the forthcoming fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage - the Hungarian has lost his way.