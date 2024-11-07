Liverpool has been the home to legendary attacking talents over the years, many of which have captured the hearts of the fanbase during their respective periods at Anfield.

Luis Suárez will live long in the memory for the Reds, scoring 82 times in 133 appearances for the club during a three-year stint before departing for Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international produced countless moments of magic, including his phenomenal four-goal haul against Norwich City back in 2013, with numerous of his strikes world-class finishes.

Fernando Torres was another forward who caught the eye during his stint on Merseyside, registering 78 goals in 138 games following his transfer from Atlético Madrid back in 2007.

However, he would depart the club swapping Liverpool for Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £50m deal in the January window of 2011 - but he was unable to replicate his excellent form in the capital.

Liverpool’s current attacking options

It’s been a phenomenal start to life in charge of Liverpool for Arne Slot since his summer appointment, winning 14 out of his 16 games at the helm, and losing just once.

His side made it four wins out of four in the Champions League earlier this week, beating Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, inflicting their first defeat of the European campaign.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo both found themselves on the scoresheet at Anfield, making it nine and six goals respectively so far this campaign, offering a solid threat in the final third for the Dutchman.

Main man Mohamed Salah was unable to add to his tally of goals but did produce two assists, taking his total of combined goal contributions to 16 in as many matches, providing that talismanic presence in forward areas.

However, many supporters will be concerned that it may be the Egyptian’s last 12 months on Merseyside, with his contract set to expire in June, with no signing of a renewal on the horizon.

It would be devastating to lose such a prominent figure, with Salah holding all the keys to success in the Premier League along with the Champions League over the next couple of seasons.

There is still heaps of time left for the hierarchy to secure a deal with the 32-year-old, with Salah still having all the qualities to thrive in England’s top flight despite edging closer to the end of his professional career.

However, the club could’ve had a readymade replacement for the Egyptian had they kept hold of one star, who is currently thriving in the Premier League for another side.

The player who Liverpool must regret offloading

Winger Anthony Gordon came through the Everton academy, breaking into the Toffees’ first-team, before securing a £45m move to Newcastle United in January 2023, allowing him to reach the next level in his development.

The 23-year-old has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions since the start of last season, a run that has seen him become a consistent member of the England national team setup.

However, he could’ve been starring on a weekly basis for the Reds, but they decided to release Gordon as an 11-year-old, subsequently joining bitter rivals Everton.

The club’s decision to release him 12 years ago certainly must be a regret, especially when the Reds' hierarchy were plotting a move to prise him away from Tyneside this summer.

They were unable to secure a deal for Gordon, with Eddie Howe’s side demanding a figure in the region of £100m to part ways with their “sensational” talent, as dubbed by Sky Sports’ Dougie Critchley.

Anthony Gordon's Premier League stats for Newcastle (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Goals scored 2 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 77% Dribbles completed 13 Fouls won 25 Crosses completed 34 Duels won 50 Stats via FotMob

Given his recent form for the Magpies, coupled with his huge price tag, the club would’ve been wishing that they kept hold of the attacker, handing them the added quality in attacking areas for Slot’s side.

Gordon’s versatility would’ve allowed him to operate in any three of the forward roles, offering that devastating threat to help the Dutchman claim the Premier League title in his maiden season at the helm.