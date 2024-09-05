Liverpool have become known for their attacking trio’s in recent years, with their forward line carrying them towards the top end of the Premier League table.

A frontline of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané was the go-to triumvirate, helping the club win the Champions League title back in 2019 after a 2-0 win over fellow English side, Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Firmino and Mane have both moved away from Anfield in recent years, with the club tasked with replacing the duo.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo have all arrived on Merseyside in the last couple of years, contributing to the club’s attempts to

win a second Premier League title in the last five years.

They often feature alongside the only remaining forward from the previous attacking lineup, with the Egyptian still thriving at the club.

Mohamed Salah’s time at Liverpool

The 32-year-old is entering his eighth year at Liverpool, after joining the club from Serie A side Roma in a £34m deal back in the summer of 2017.

After previously disappointing during his brief time in England with Chelsea, he’s set the Premier League alight, scoring 214 times in 352 appearances - an average of one goal every 1.6 games he’s played for the Reds.

Whilst last season was his lowest league goal tally since he moved to Merseyside, the Egyptian still managed to register a tally of 18 goals in 32 appearances - finishing the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

He’s made an excellent start to the Arne Slot era, registering three goals and three assists in his first three appearances - the second-most combined goal contributions of any player in the division.

However, he has less than a year left on his deal with Liverpool, claiming that it will be his last season at the club after the win over Manchester United last weekend.

As a result, the club may regret allowing one player to leave Anfield in recent years, especially considering his excellent goalscoring record.

Dominic Solanke’s stats in 2023/24

After joining the club from Chelsea following a tribunal, striker Dominic Solanke found opportunities hard to come by on Merseyside - only featuring 27 times and scoring a singular goal.

He subsequently joined Bournemouth in a £19m deal back in 2019, playing a key role in the Cherries’ promotion after relegation back to the Championship - scoring 29 goals during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, last season was his best-ever top-flight campaign scoring 19 goals - a tally one better than Salah - earning him a £65m move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Whilst he’s yet to open his account for Ange Postecoglou’s side, his goalscoring talents are undeniable, with the 26-year-old having a real nouse to find the back of the net.

Dominic Solanke's record over the past five seasons Season Division Games Goals Assists 2019/20 Premier League 32 3 1 2020/21 Championship 40 15 11 2021/22 Championship 46 29 7 2022/23 Premier League 33 6 7 2023/24 Premier League 38 19 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

Such talents would’ve massively boosted Slot’s chances of claiming a league title during his maiden year at the helm - with the club likely to regret their decision.

Should Salah depart the club next summer, they will face the huge task of replacing his goalscoring ability, with Solanke the man who could’ve filled the void should the club have kept hold of the improving marksman.