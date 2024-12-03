Jurgen Klopp’s final season as Liverpool manager perhaps did not go how he, nor the Anfield faithful had hoped, but it was still memorable. The Reds managed to win one trophy, the Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea in the final, with a side filled with academy players, dubbed “Klopp's kids” by Gary Neville.

However, they did not quite manage to give him a send-off with a second Premier League title, finishing third, nine points behind champions Manchester City. They were also eliminated from the Europa League at the quarter-final stage at the hands of eventual champions Atalanta.

Klopp has certainly left Liverpool’s squad in excellent shape for Arne Slot, as they are proving this season. His final summer transfer window certainly played a big part.

Klopp’s signings in his final summer

The German made four permanent signings in the summer of 2023, all of which strengthened the midfield at Anfield. The most expensive of those was Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined the club for £60m from RB Leipzig. The Reds number eight has performed well for the club so far, scoring nine times and grabbing seven assists in 64 games.

Another key addition ahead of Klopp’s final season in charge was Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine has been superb in the middle of the park for the Merseysiders since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion for just £35m.

Like Szoboszlai, he has contributed nine goals and seven assists in 66 appearances. That included a sublime strike against Fulham at Anfield, which he took on the half volley from 30 yards out and rifled it into the top right corner.

Klopp also signed Mac Allister’s fellow midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich. The Dutchman cost £34.2m and has been the standout under Slot, in particular, as a deep-lying midfielder. He has played 56 games for the club so far and has started every single single top-flight game under the new manager this season.

However, the same cannot be said for Klopp’s fourth recruitment from the 2023 summer window, Wataru Endo.

Why Endo could now be sold

After joining Liverpool from German side Stuttgart for £16.2m last season, it has been a mixed time of things for the Japan international at Anfield. He was a key player under Klopp, but has found his involvement under Slot has massively decreased this term.

So far, the 31-year-old has made 52 appearances in that famous Red shirt, scoring twice and grabbing one assist. However, the majority of those games came in the 2023/24 campaign under the man who signed him.

Under Klopp, Endo played 43 games, becoming a crucial player at the base of the Liverpool midfield. It was certainly a blow for the Reds when he was called up to the Japan national team for the Aisa Cup at the start of 2024.

However, it has been a completely different story this season. Under Slot, the former Stuttgart man has featured just nine times across all competitions, and even then, they are mostly substitute appearances. Endo has only started two games this term, both of which were in the Carabao Cup.

Endo's record for Liverpool per season 2023/24 Stat Premier League Europa League Carabao Cup FA Cup Games 29 9 4 1 Minutes 1720 587 331 120 G/A 1 1 1 0 2024/25 Stat Premier League Europa League Carabao Cup Games 6 1 1 Minutes 20 1 146 G/A 0 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

It might be a surprise that the £50k-per-week star is not as important this season, given how much Klopp loved him. During his first few months at Anfield, the German described him as a “machine”, but he now struggles to get into the team.

"I'm pretty sure in three [or] four years Wataru will sign another long-term contract at Liverpool just because he might be 30 or 31 on his passport but he's not. He's a machine. He is footballing-wise exceptional. His defensive brain is outstanding. He gives us a lot of freedom for a lot of things. Yeah, top development. Very helpful, very helpful."

Given the fact Endo is seemingly not in Slot’s plans, it might well make sense for the Reds to sell him, amid reports that he could depart in January.

Not only would it free up space in the squad for a new addition who Slot would be able to use, but the Reds would also get the 31-year-old’s wages off the books and have more money to spend.

It certainly seems likely that Endo will not be a Liverpool player much longer, which is a shame considering the fact he was such an important player for Klopp in his final season at Anfield.