Darwin Nunez bagged in the early hours of Monday morning (GMT), producing an emphatic display as Uruguay defeated Panama 3-1 to commence their CONMEBOL Copa America campaign.
The 25-year-old has his detractors after two seasons as a Liverpool player, signed from Benfica for a fee rising to £85m (a club record), and this is probably warranted, having scored just 33 times from 96 matches in all competitions.
Darwin Nunez: Stats vs Panama
Stats
#
Minutes played
90'
Goals
1
Shots taken
5
Big chances missed
2
Touches
33
Accurate passes
13/17 (76%)
Key passes
1
Dribble attempts
3/5
Duels won
6/10
There's so much to like about Nunez's skill set, and perhaps that's why FSG must categorically rebuff any advances for him this summer, with Barcelona rumoured to be an interested party.
Luis Diaz is also on the Camp Nou side's radar (as well as Paris Saint-Germain's), but these are players that Arne Slot may rely upon in his maiden year on Merseyside, with resources seemingly being directed toward the attacking right flank and central defence.
It might be that such stars stay put, capable of making a marked impact on a crucial point in the club's history. FSG, instead, may turn to the more peripheral members of Slot's bustling squad.
Who else Liverpool might sell
Joe Gomez has been mooted for a departure from his long-time club, with Bayern Munich among those taking interest. But it's Tyler Morton whom Liverpool must ensure gets sold this summer.
According to The Times, the talented midfielder is being courted by RB Leipzig following his successful loan spell with Hull City in the Championship last season, with Liverpool slapping a £20m price tag on his name.
Morton, aged 21, signed a long-term contract at Anfield in January 2023 and while he would like to prove himself under Slot's management, a lucrative proposal from a suitor like Leipzig could lead to his permanent exit.
Why Liverpool should cash in on Tyler Morton
Morton has actually played nine matches for Liverpool since graduating from the academy, though he has enjoyed successive loan spells in England's second tier and may now be best placed moving away.
A robust and all-action midfielder, Morton played a key role in Hull's impressive campaign in the Championship, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.
As per Sofascore, he scored three goals and supplied five assists across 39 matches, completing 88% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 4.2 ball recoveries per game.
Liverpool 24/25: First-team Central Midfielders
Player
Age
Appearances
Curtis Jones
23
133
Harvey Elliott
21
119
Alexis Mac Allister
25
46
Dominik Szoboszlai
23
45
Wataru Endo
31
43
Ryan Gravenberch
22
38
Stefan Bajcetic
19
22
Fabio Carvalho
21
21
Bobby Clark
19
14
James McConnell
19
9
Tyler Morton
21
9
Leipzig's talent ID is usually unerring and Liverpool will be aware of the talented young player on their hands, but he must be sold this summer all the same.
After all, given that Morton joined Liverpool for... nothing, and could leave playing to the tune of £20m, it seems like something of a no-brainer, especially given the paltry match action he would likely be rewarded with if staying put.
And given that only Sadio Mane, who was sold to Bayern Munich for a fee rising to £35m, and Fabinho, who joined Al-Ittihad for £40m, in 2022 and 2023 respectively, Morton's price tag could take him above every Liverpool sale since Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for £142m seven years ago, the catalyst of Jurgen Klopp's illustrious success.
Tyler Morton: Liverpool Teammates Worth Less...
Player
Market Value
Tyler Morton
£20m
Virgil van Dijk
£17m
Joe Gomez
£17m
Andy Robertson
£17m
Wataru Endo
£13m
Bobby Clark
£13m
Sourced via CIES Football Observatory
Moreover, that above-noted figure actually takes him past the player valuations of some of Liverpool's most respected first-team stars, including captain Virgil van Dijk and Scotland skipper Andy Robertson who don't have too long left on their current deals at Anfield.
Erstwhile Tigers manager Liam Rosenoir remarked that "he can do everything as a midfield player", and no doubt he could make an impression for Liverpool.
But opportunities will come few and far between for a player now ready to perform in a starring role for a top outfit. If Leipzig are willing to meet Liverpool's £20m valuation, it's something of a no-brainer.
Merseyside will tip its hat to an exciting prospect.
