Darwin Nunez bagged in the early hours of Monday morning (GMT), producing an emphatic display as Uruguay defeated Panama 3-1 to commence their CONMEBOL Copa America campaign.

The 25-year-old has his detractors after two seasons as a Liverpool player, signed from Benfica for a fee rising to £85m (a club record), and this is probably warranted, having scored just 33 times from 96 matches in all competitions.

Darwin Nunez: Stats vs Panama Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Shots taken 5 Big chances missed 2 Touches 33 Accurate passes 13/17 (76%) Key passes 1 Dribble attempts 3/5 Duels won 6/10 Stats via Sofascore

There's so much to like about Nunez's skill set, and perhaps that's why FSG must categorically rebuff any advances for him this summer, with Barcelona rumoured to be an interested party.

Luis Diaz is also on the Camp Nou side's radar (as well as Paris Saint-Germain's), but these are players that Arne Slot may rely upon in his maiden year on Merseyside, with resources seemingly being directed toward the attacking right flank and central defence.

It might be that such stars stay put, capable of making a marked impact on a crucial point in the club's history. FSG, instead, may turn to the more peripheral members of Slot's bustling squad.

Who else Liverpool might sell

Joe Gomez has been mooted for a departure from his long-time club, with Bayern Munich among those taking interest. But it's Tyler Morton whom Liverpool must ensure gets sold this summer.

According to The Times, the talented midfielder is being courted by RB Leipzig following his successful loan spell with Hull City in the Championship last season, with Liverpool slapping a £20m price tag on his name.

Morton, aged 21, signed a long-term contract at Anfield in January 2023 and while he would like to prove himself under Slot's management, a lucrative proposal from a suitor like Leipzig could lead to his permanent exit.

Why Liverpool should cash in on Tyler Morton

Morton has actually played nine matches for Liverpool since graduating from the academy, though he has enjoyed successive loan spells in England's second tier and may now be best placed moving away.

A robust and all-action midfielder, Morton played a key role in Hull's impressive campaign in the Championship, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

As per Sofascore, he scored three goals and supplied five assists across 39 matches, completing 88% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 4.2 ball recoveries per game.

Liverpool 24/25: First-team Central Midfielders Player Age Appearances Curtis Jones 23 133 Harvey Elliott 21 119 Alexis Mac Allister 25 46 Dominik Szoboszlai 23 45 Wataru Endo 31 43 Ryan Gravenberch 22 38 Stefan Bajcetic 19 22 Fabio Carvalho 21 21 Bobby Clark 19 14 James McConnell 19 9 Tyler Morton 21 9 Stats via Transfermarkt

Leipzig's talent ID is usually unerring and Liverpool will be aware of the talented young player on their hands, but he must be sold this summer all the same.

After all, given that Morton joined Liverpool for... nothing, and could leave playing to the tune of £20m, it seems like something of a no-brainer, especially given the paltry match action he would likely be rewarded with if staying put.

And given that only Sadio Mane, who was sold to Bayern Munich for a fee rising to £35m, and Fabinho, who joined Al-Ittihad for £40m, in 2022 and 2023 respectively, Morton's price tag could take him above every Liverpool sale since Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for £142m seven years ago, the catalyst of Jurgen Klopp's illustrious success.

Tyler Morton: Liverpool Teammates Worth Less... Player Market Value Tyler Morton £20m Virgil van Dijk £17m Joe Gomez £17m Andy Robertson £17m Wataru Endo £13m Bobby Clark £13m Sourced via CIES Football Observatory

Moreover, that above-noted figure actually takes him past the player valuations of some of Liverpool's most respected first-team stars, including captain Virgil van Dijk and Scotland skipper Andy Robertson who don't have too long left on their current deals at Anfield.

Erstwhile Tigers manager Liam Rosenoir remarked that "he can do everything as a midfield player", and no doubt he could make an impression for Liverpool.

But opportunities will come few and far between for a player now ready to perform in a starring role for a top outfit. If Leipzig are willing to meet Liverpool's £20m valuation, it's something of a no-brainer.

Merseyside will tip its hat to an exciting prospect.