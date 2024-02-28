Jurgen Klopp might be leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign but he has the opportunity to engineer quite the swansong, having prevailed with an injury-ravaged and youth-filled team against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, lifting the Carabao Cup to set the tone for the months to come.

Now, just days on, Southampton travel to Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round, with the Championship promotion hopefuls no doubt looking to capitalise on Liverpool's pinched squad right now, Ryan Gravenberch forced off at the weekend to join an injury list consisting of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are also "touch and go", according to Klopp, with all three possibly set to sit Wednesday's contest out.

With Wataru Endo nursing a knock after his herculean effort too against Chelsea, he might not be risked this evening and so Liverpool have to contend with a host of absences. It won't be easy.

The youth players who could start against Southampton

Klopp does not have much to work with as many senor options on the sidelines but he will be forced to rotate insofar as rotation is feasible, the FA Cup tie sandwiched between last weekend's elation and a testing away trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

The academy boys will come into play, much like they did last time out, only this time Jarell Quansah might enter the fray to give Virgil van Dijk a much-needed breather, with the 20-year-old followed by teenagers James McConnell and Jayden Danns, centre-midfielder and centre-forward respectively.

Of course, the likes of Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni might also come into contention, with Nyoni in particular, only 16 years old, lined up to make his senior debut, according to the Mail's Lewis Steele.

Liverpool's bench vs Chelsea Player Age Joe Gomez 26 Bobby Clark 19 Kostas Tsimikas 27 James McConnell 19 Jayden Danns 18 Jarell Quansah 21 Adrian 37 Trey Nyoni 16 Lewis Koumas 18

The dynamic midfielder is a talent and a half, described as an "exceptional" prospect by correspondent Neil Jones, but it would be unwise to unleash him from the outset and as such Cody Gakpo must move back into an unnatural midfield role.

Cody Gakpo must move into midfield

Clearly, Gakpo's inclusion in the centre of the park is not indicative of an ideal world in Klopp's stratagems for further success this season, and Southampton might be playing in the second tier but they are filled with quality and are targeting an instantaneous return to the Premier League following relegation in 2023.

Gravenberch and Endo won't play, but Alexis Mac Allister, who was substituted before extra time on Sunday, might be required to anchor the midfield, and while one of Clark or McConnell, both aged 19, is likely to feature from the outset, playing Nyoni too would only upset the harmony and balance that will requisite for control.

Mac Allister averages 2.8 tackles per Premier League match this term and contributed with a whopping six tackles against Chelsea, so he will serve confidently as the holding member, and Gakpo has elite technicality and a string of centre-midfield performances this term that could work well for the Reds tonight.

As per FBref, the Dutchman ranks among the top 4% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes, the top 2% for tackles, the top 11% for interceptions and the top 5% for blocks per 90.

Of course, such statistics are collated against positional peers in the final third, but bespeak his multi-functionality and indeed transferrable skill set, having been praised for his "special skill set" by assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

He's played in midfield seven times this season and while it is not ideal, would be a much better, more experienced and more cultured option to ensure that Liverpool don't let things slip against Southampton, who will be more than up to the task.