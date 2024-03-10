Liverpool and Manchester City have enjoyed some classics over the years, but unless the sides meet in the closing stages of the FA Cup, this is the final time Jurgen Klopp will lock horns against his nemesis, Pep Guardiola, on English shores.

The German manager, lionised on Merseyside, will step down from his post at the end of the campaign and won the Carabao Cup last month - and could yet clinch silverware across every front.

A thrilling three-horse title race between the Reds, Manchester City and Arsenal has captivated fans this season and Liverpool will extend their lead over the defending champions to four points with victory at Anfield this afternoon.

Klopp has to contend with a host of injuries, but key players have returned recently and there is optimism that it could be a successful afternoon for the home side.

Liverpool team news vs Manchester City

Mohamed Salah is in line to start for Liverpool for the first time since New Year's Day, having finally shaken off the injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip make up a rather substantial injury list, however, hindering the chances of toppling the Manchester City machine.

Related Klopp must boldly drop Liverpool's 8/10 star alongside Robertson Anfield welcomes the defending champions in a seismic Premier League showdown on Wednesday.

That said, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo have recovered from their respective issues to push for a starting berth today, with Szoboszlai particularly sure to be a central figure in the fight for supremacy.

Why Dominik Szoboszlai will be crucial vs Manchester City

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai from German side RB Leipzig last summer after meeting his £60m release clause, with his quality and combative presence eclipsing the struggling crop of last season, and rekindling Liverpool's stature at the forefront of the Premier League.

The £120k-per-week ace has been most effective in the English top flight so far, posting three goals and two assists across 22 fixtures, completing 88% of his passes, averaging 1.7 key passes, 1.3 tackles, 6.0 ball recoveries and 3.7 successful take-ons per game, as per Sofascore.

To further underscore his value, as per FBref, the Hungary international ranks among the top 14% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 8% for blocks per 90.

Described as a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, his creativity, energy and enthusiasm in the Anfield engine room will be vital, and while Salah's remarkable potency as a goalscorer and playmaker is unparalleled in the Premier League, battling for control in the centre of the park will be the true measure of success later today.

Salah, in fairness, boasts a ridiculous return of 19 goals and 10 assists from just 23 starting appearances in all competitions this season, but Darwin Nunez has been in fine form of late and the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo also have excellent attacking qualities.

Luckily, it looks like both will be in the starting lineup, but Szboszlai will be at the core of the battles, and his performance might just be key to Liverpool's chances of clinching victory.