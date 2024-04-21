Liverpool do not know if they will be crowned Premier League champions in one month, nor do they know if six wins from six matches to close the campaign will be enough - but they do know that anything else could be detrimental.

A late-season slump has seen Jurgen Klopp's farewell parade devolve into a dirge, with two trips to Old Trafford sending the season into a spin.

Exiting the FA Cup and ceding ground in the top-flight title race after doing more than enough to win on both occasions was a hammer blow that seeped into the following fixtures, with Anfield suffering two losses in four days, against Atalanta in the Europa League and against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Now out of Europe and moored two points behind defending champions Manchester City in the league table, the Reds will meet Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday with sights set on rekindling the fire that had seen spectacular results for the lion's share of the 2023/24 campaign.

It won't be easy; the squad is disjointed and sapped of confidence. That said, Liverpool have proven time and time again their mentality under Klopp and will be confident that they can turn the tide in the capital.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his first Premier League start in over two months against Fulham, having lasted 71 minutes against Atalanta on Thursday night.

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak all remain long-term absentees; it is unclear whether any will return to first-team action this season.

And while Conor Bradley continues to recuperate from an ankle injury, the Merseysiders boast a near-full-strength squad to get their campaign - Klopp's last - back on track.

Klopp is unlikely to make widespread changes against Marco Silva's 12th-place side but he will shuffle the pack somewhat, with Curtis Jones possibly returning to the bench.

Why Klopp must bench Curtis Jones

Jones has enjoyed an excellent campaign for Liverpool, scoring five goals and supplying three assists across 33 appearances, but he missed a series of matches after picking up an ankle injury against Brentford in February and has looked off the boil since.

Make no mistake, Jones is one of the most technically crisp and dynamic players in the Liverpool squad, ranking among the top 4% of centre-midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

But it is for this reason that he must start from the bench, with his elite control and composure utilised after the break when, hopefully, the Reds have the advantage and need to instil calm throughout the ranks.

But there's no denying that he has not found his pre-injury level yet, and starting him against Fulham could be a hindrance to Liverpool's display.

Alexis Mac Allister would be a wise pick in the left-sided central midfield position, while Harvey Elliott has done more than enough to stake a convincing claim to a starting berth in the alternate.

That leaves Wataru Endo. The Japan international has dipped in form recently but his inclusion from the outset could be key.

Liverpool must unleash Wataru Endo

Described as a "proper warrior and leader" by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard, Endo is a hard-working and intelligent holding midfielder who found himself penning a contract with Liverpool for £16m last August after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both chose to join Chelsea instead of the Reds.

Wataru Endo: Premier League Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 23 Matches started 15 Goals 1 Pass completion 87% Key passes per game 0.6 Tackles per game 1.6 Ball recoveries per game 3.3 Duels won per game 3.8 Stats via Sofascore

He hasn't always found a starting berth this season but he has produced many impactful performances, winning the club's Player of the Month award back in December and being praised for his "outstanding" efforts by The Athletic's James Pearce.

Ranking among the top 18% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted and the top 9% for aerial wins per 90, the 31-year-old is a steely, multi-skilled player and, most importantly, his role opens up the creativity of Mac Allister.

Mac Allister has been a phenomenal signing for Liverpool after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in a bargain £35m deal last year and has recently unlocked his Midas touch in attacking moments to secure some real success for his side, clinching seven goal contributions from his last eight Premier League outings.

Ten of the Argentine's 13 goal contributions for Liverpool have come when he has been deployed as a No. 8, as opposed to a more deep-lying and defensive role, highlighting the importance of the 5 foot 10 Endo - especially so given the recent wastefulness of Klopp's team in front of goal.

All these points thread together to underline the keys to victory for Liverpool against a resilient and organised Fulham side that will have smelt blood in the build-up to this top-flight contest.

But If Klopp moves back to his trusted midfield partnership, despite the woes against the Eagles one week ago, Liverpool will have the best possible chance of securing a vital win to propel them back into the ascendancy. Right at the crucial moment.