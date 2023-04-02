Liverpool suffered yet another injury blow this week ahead of their return to action in the Premier League against Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp will surely be frustrated with the constant fitness issues plaguing the club.

What's the latest on Naby Keita's injury?

The Liverpool boss took to his pre-match press conference to confirm that Naby Keita has picked up an injury during international duty.

Klopp told the press:

"Yeah, we have [other injury concerns]. Naby is out, he came back with a muscle injury from the national team. We will see how long it takes but obviously the season is not too long anymore. There is a chance that Naby comes back but we have to wait a little bit."

Will Naby Keita ever play for Liverpool again?

The Reds have lost out on their opportunities to secure another trophy this season and have just 11 games remaining to climb back into the Premier League top four to qualify for Champions League football next season, so every point and every player's contributions will count in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Liverpool have had the worst injury record in the entirety of the top flight so far this season, but it is nothing new for Keita as he has now tallied up a whopping 19 incidents of injury and illness over his five years at the Merseyside club which has left him completely incapable of being relied on to perform in the centre of the pitch when it matters most.

It was reported that the power brokers at Anfield were considering extending the £120k-per-week midfielder's contract beyond its expiration this summer, however, there should now be no doubt in their mind that they must part ways with the player and bring in a replacement who can make a genuine impact instead.

The Guinea international - dubbed the "worst signing" by journalist Charlotte Coates - has tallied up 129 appearances, 11 goals and seven assists, but has spent 465 days or just over 15 months of his contract on the recovery table which has seen him miss multiple fixtures in Liverpool's pursuit for success over the last half a decade.

With that being said, it is without a doubt that Liverpool must show Keita the exit door at Anfield this summer, and it would come as no surprise to supporters if he is never seen in the famous red shirt ever again, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that both the 28-year-old and teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are likely set for a departure.

Having initially signed for a then-club-record fee back in 2017, it is fair to say the former RB Leipzig man has certainly not lived up to the billing.