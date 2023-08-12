Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is still wanted by Leeds United in the summer transfer window, and a new report has shared the latest details on the move.

How old is Nat Phillips?

The Reds defender, who is now in his prime at 26 years of age, has had to make do with being on the periphery of things at Anfield for some time, rarely being able to break into the team on a regular basis.

The only time that happened was at the back-end of the 2020/21 season, when both he and Rhys Williams performed admirably amid a complete shortage of centre-backs, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all out injured, helping Liverpool qualify for the Champions League.

Phillips only started one Premier League game in the whole of last season,, coming at home to Crystal Palace last August, and it is clear that there is no long-term place for him in the squad.

Rather than keep not making matchday squads in 2023/24, as will be the case if there are no injuries, it makes far more sense for the Englishman to move on to pastures new and become a key man elsewhere.

Leeds have emerged as the front-runners to sign him, and now a new update has dropped.

Will Nat Phillips leave Liverpool?

According to Football Insider, Phillips is still seen as a top option for Leeds despite their move for Joe Rodon, and they could even shell out "big money" to get a deal done.

This is exactly the type of move that feels perfect for the centre-back this summer, allowing him to be a star man for a Championship club chasing promotion to the Premier League. In truth, that feels like his level, as does playing for a lower-ranked top-flight side, and he could thrive at Elland Road if the Whites opt to sign him.

While not necessarily the most aesthetically-pleasing defender around, Phillips gets the best out of his ability and focuses on his strengths, proving to be dominant force in the air - in his two league appearances for Liverpool last season, he won an average of 4.5 aerial duels per game.

Jurgen Klopp has also been full of praise for him in the past, waxing lyrical over his performances back in 2020/21, saying:

"The concentration level [Phillips and Williams] showed [on Thursday] night again is immense, absolutely insane what they did there. Against this front four of United it’s not easy."

While Phillips isn't good enough for Liverpool moving forward, there is no shame in that, and he could go on to carve an excellent career for himself, with his peak years still potentially ahead of him.

The drop down from the Premier League to the Championship is great, and if he did move to Leeds, it would be no surprise to see him stand out as one of the leading players in the division in his position.

Phillips has shown enough quality in a Reds shirt to back up that claim, famously producing a nonchalant turn up against AC Milan's legendary former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2022/23, and a move away would be best for all parties, generating more transfer funds for Liverpool.