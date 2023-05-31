Liverpool will look to freshen up the squad across multiple departments this summer after falling by the wayside this season, and West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd has been touted for a shock swoop.

What's the latest on Nayef Aguerd to Liverpool?

According to Goal's Neil Jones, Liverpool's newly-appointed technical director Jorg Schmadtke could burst into action soon, with the Hammers' Moroccan centre-back 'well-liked' at Anfield.

Aguerd only joined West Ham last summer, signing for £30m from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, and didn't make his debut until the end of October following a pre-season injury, but has impressed with his performances regardless.

Goal first brought Liverpool's intrigue in the 27-year-old in March, and while his time in east London has been fugacious thus far, the allure of Jurgen Klopp's outfit could persuade the ace to jump ship.

Should Liverpool sign Nayef Aguerd?

Liverpool's transfer business over the course of Klopp's tenure on Merseyside has been awe-inspiring for the Reds, and bitterly grudging for competitors, who have been left behind - barring Manchester City - as the German stormed the club into an illustrious period.

It is ironic, then, that the despondency pervading from this lacklustre season is a product of misfiring in the market, with Liverpool's central midfield issues laid bare and the panic loan signing of Arthur Melo, who failed to grace the Premier League pitch after an injury-stricken year, encapsulating the issues that have resulted in a failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool must now get it right and eradicate the doubts over the squad's calibre, and while the emphasis will be on the centre, bolstering the defence will also be a priority for Klopp and co, and Aguerd would be the perfect addition.

Having forged 29 appearances this term, scoring two goals, the 6 foot 3 titan has instrumentally aided his team in staving off the threat of relegation and leading them to the Europa Conference League final, where they play Fiorentina next week.

He is a dynamic threat for a centre-back, with the £50k-per-week phenom ranking among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of goals, as per FBref.

And he is also a master at sweeping danger aside, averaging 4.3 clearances per match and exhibiting his tenacity by winning 64% of his total duels, metrics courtesy of Sofascore.

Praised as "exceptional" by Gary Lineker, he would add a dimension to Liverpool's defence and perhaps alleviate the burden placed upon Virgil van Dijk's shoulders, with the 31-year-old Dutchman likely benefitting from receiving cover from a natural left-footed positional peer.

Aguerd indeed prefers to occupy the left side of the back-line, and while he doesn't boast the aerial dominance of the £75m titan - who ranks among the top 8% of centre-backs for aerials won per 90 and won 74% of his aerials duels in the Premier League this term - his efficacy in rebuffing advances and his ease at adopting his exact position leaves him in good stead to make a marked impact on Liverpool's system, if Klopp indeed decides to provide him with a chance to impress on Merseyside.