As Arne Slot continues to enjoy an extraordinary start to life at Anfield, one Liverpool star is now reportedly reaching a breakthrough in talks to finally sign a fresh deal at the club.

Liverpool transfer news

There was plenty of cautious praise when Slot first arrived and got off to an excellent start. There was a clear argument that the Dutchman simply hadn't been tested as of yet and that he was simply achieving what was expected.

10 games later, however, and his Liverpool side have thrashed Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen side, beaten rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa, and held European champions Real Madrid at arm's length to comfortably seal a 2-0 victory.

Any argument that Slot is simply yet to be tested has been well and truly put to bed. Instead, the narrative is deservedly forming that he might just have been an excellent appointment at Anfield who has the chance to take the Reds 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League against wounded champions Manchester City this afternoon.

However, in the midst of such an outstanding start has been one concerning cloud, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all heading for the exit door as free agents this summer as it stands - but reports suggest that the Reds may be starting to weather that incoming storm.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Van Dijk is nearing the first breakthrough in talks to sign a new Liverpool contract. The Reds are reportedly confident that their club captain will put pen to paper on a new deal, which is now considered a matter of time from being rubber-stamped.

Those at Anfield will hope that their £220,000-a-week central defender simply leads by an example that Salah and Alexander-Arnold will follow to finally end their one growing concern.

"Leader" Van Dijk must be first of three Liverpool stars to extend

Whilst reports over Van Dijk's likely stay should come as a relief for all Liverpool fans, it is imperative that this is only the start. The Reds must still also battle to agree new deals with Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

A club legend still at his best and a player in his prime already with a legacy in his own right at Anfield, it would be one of Michael Edwards' greatest failures if any of the big three left as free agents this summer.

Slot will, of course, be among those most pleased if Van Dijk puts pen to paper, having been full of praise for his captain earlier this season. Slot told reporters in October (as per BBC Sport): "We all see how good he still is and how much he contributes to our offensive style. What you don’t see, and I do see, is how important he is in the training sessions.

"He is the most loud and he brings a lot of energy and quality into the sessions. What you see at the weekends is what I also see during the week and that is what you want to see. He is definitely our leader."