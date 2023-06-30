Liverpool continue to track Mainz's teenage striker Nelson Weiper and could look to lodge a formal bid this summer, according to recent reports...

What's the latest on Nelson Weiper to Liverpool?

That's according to German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness), who claim that the 18-year-old is a player who Liverpool have been very keen on for several years now, but his Bundesliga outfit will not sell him for anything under €20m (£17m).

There are even claims that Die Nullfünfer could value the player at around €50m (£43m) in two years' time, given that the meteoric rise he is currently riding shows no sign of abating as he continues his development.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is understandably prioritising bolstering the midfield this summer, though the opportunity to sign such a precocious talent could be too good to turn down.

Who is Nelson Weiper?

It's been a tremendous start to life on the major stage for Weiper; having scored 41 goals from 39 matches at youth level, the German "mega-talent" - as hailed by German football consultant Adam Khan - netted twice for Mainz's senior side last season.

Indeed, Weiper scored twice in the Bundesliga from just nine appearances, and given that he is still yet to make his full debut in the competition it is no wonder that clubs of Liverpool's stature are circling.

The teenage sensation has been active for Germany U21s at the U21 European Championships this summer and started once from three outings, no he yielded no goals as the nation foundered in the group phase - albeit demonstrating his striking instincts by registering 2.7 shots per game, as per Sofascore.

While the onus will indeed shy away from the centre-forward position on the red half of Merseyside this summer given the necessity for reinforcements elsewhere and the recent acquisitions of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, Weiper would be a remarkable option for the future and is undoubtedly a true footballing "prodigy" - as also proclaimed by Khan.

His prospective move could spell danger for Kaide Gordon, who has been making a comeback from injury after impressing at youth level for Liverpool and scoring one goal from four senior appearances - on his debut against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Gordon has been described as an "exceptional" prospect by his German manager and does have the advantage of thriving across a multitude of positions, notably the offensive flanks and central striking role, but has indeed been unfortunate to have seen his progress hindered by a cruel injury that has left him on the sidelines for over 16 months.

Regardless, the one-cap England U18 international would likely see Weiper leapfrog him in regard to the ceiling of his career should he be signed, but from a more positive slant, there is every chance that the pair could forge a deadly striking alliance to wreak havoc in the future.