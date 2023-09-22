A number of Liverpool players have been linked with moves away recently, but more than one influential figure could be set for a new deal, according to a fresh update.

Who is leaving Liverpool?

There has been much focus on incoming players at Anfield in recent months, with Jurgen Klopp rightly rebuilding his midfield after huge issues there last season. Dominik Szoboszlai looks like a magnificent signing, following an almost-perfect start to life with the Reds, while the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch also look like exciting additions.

Others have moved away from Liverpool, however, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson among those to have left, while doubts have surrounded the futures of other Reds heroes, too.

Mohamed Salah and Thiago have both been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League clubs - the former saw a £150m bid for him from Al-Ittihad rejected - and it remains to be seen how much longer they will be on Merseyside for.

Will Thiago sign new Liverpool contract?

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are now preparing for talks with Thiago over a new contract at Anfield, as well as veteran centre-back Joel Matip:

"Liverpool will discuss the futures of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip soon with the Merseyside club ready to make contact with their representatives to begin negotiations over new deals.

"Both players are out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season and Liverpool are open to keeping the fan favourites beyond the current campaign. Talks have not started yet but the Premier League giants are ready to make contact with both players’ entourages."

"Jurgen Klopp’s main priority is to keep hold of Thiago, who was wanted heavily by Saudi Arabian clubs this summer. That interest has not disappeared in the meantime, but the Reds are confident about convincing the Spaniard to stay at the Premier League club, with talks hoped to get underway soon."

This follows the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of agreeing a new deal with the club, and it looks like the local lad is set to be joined by the mercurial but injury prone Thiago.

Given his isseus with injuries - he is yet to play a single minute so far this season - a short-term deal seems to be the most logical decision, especially with four new midfielders brought in this summer, and the Spaniard now 32 years of age. That being said, if Klopp sees Thiago as an important figure moving forward, and someone he believes will be available more often, having a player of such brilliance around for another few years certainly wouldn't be a bad thing.

When he is fit and firing, the midfielder is a truly elite footballer who can run the show in the middle of the park - Klopp himself has described his player as "sensational" in the past - and he could be a great role model for younger teammates.

That being said, he is on big money, so it is understandable why some fans would like to see Thiago leave in 2024, so there are both positives and negatives to seeing him stay.