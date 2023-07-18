After winning the World Cup with Argentina, and impressing at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool fans will be eagerly anticipating Alexis Mac Allister's first game in a Liverpool shirt next season.

The £35m arrival could be one of the signings of the summer, especially given the price tag, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield.

Alongside the Argentine will, of course, be fellow new arrival Dominik Szoboszlai. The former RB Leipzig midfielder has already impressed Liverpool fans in the infamous pre-season lactate test, winning his group with ease.

More recently, however, it has been the turn of Mac Allister to impress, earning a reaction from Klopp after finding the back of the net in a recent training session.

If the Liverpool boss couldn't hold back his reaction in training, then who knows what he'll do if Mac Allister scores a debut Premier League goal for the Reds against Chelsea in August.

What did Klopp say about Mac Allister?

As you can see in footage shared by the club's Twitter page, the former Brighton man initially got a reaction from his new boss after fizzing an inch-perfect effort into the bottom right corner during a training match, leading the German to shout: "Wow, Macca!"

What really ignited Klopp, however, was the midfielder's interception at the other end, with the manager passionately yelling: "I love it Mac Allister!"

It seems as though the Liverpool manager is already falling in love with his new player, who may well transform his side into title contenders, once more.

Mac Allister could make his unofficial Liverpool debut on Wednesday, as the Reds begin their pre-season fixtures against Karlsruher SC in Germany.

How old is Alexis Mac Allister?

Still only 24 years old, Mac Allister is entering his prime as we speak, making his £35m price tag even more of an outstanding bargain for Liverpool.

The Premier League giants are getting themselves a player capable of scoring goals, too. Last season, he was involved in 15 goals in all competitions last season, scoring 12, and assisting a further three.

For context of just how much he'll add to the middle of the park at Anfield, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara scored a combined three goals in the Premier League last season - all three of which were scored by Jones.

So, it's clear that Mac Allister should be a huge upgrade on the current options at Anfield, and that should show on the pitch, as the Reds look to get back into the Premier League's top four, and perhaps even mount an unexpected title charge.

Klopp may yet welcome more midfielders this summer, too, given that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been linked with moves away.

Fabinho, of course, has not travelled to Germany with the rest of the squad, as he looks to complete a move to Al-Ittihad, per Paul Joyce.

Henderson, meanwhile, has agreed personal terms with Al-Ettifaq, and is waiting for Liverpool to reach an agreement over the proposed fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

If both players leave, then Klopp and co could turn to Romeo Lavia, who is on their shortlist, as per Romano. The Southampton teenager would complete Liverpool's summer rebuild in midfield.

One way or another, the club’s squad is going to look a whole lot different by the time the current transfer window slams shut on 1 September.