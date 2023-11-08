Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre in the January transfer window, but now a significant new update has emerged.

Liverpool linked with Andre

The Reds may have re-stocked their midfield in the summer, getting rid of various marquee names like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, and signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but that's not to say that their business in that area is done just yet.

Mac Allister has found it tough in the No.6 role at times this season, struggling with a lack of pace and physicality, and it could be argued that a more natural defensive midfielder is needed, allowing the former Brighton man to move further up the pitch.

Andre has been linked with a switch to Liverpool numerous times in recent months, with a summer transfer failing to come to fruition after he committed his future to the Brazilian side for the rest of 2023.

The 22-year-old looks almost certain to leave in the winter, having just clinched Copa Libertadores glory last weekend, and the Reds have seemingly been the favourites to snap him up all along.

Now, the situation looks to have changed, though, which could be a real concern for Jurgen Klopp, as he looks to inspire his side to a genuine Premier League title push in 2023/24.

Fulham now favourites to sign Andre

According to a fresh transfer update from UOL [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their quest to sign Andre from Fluminense, without Fulham now the front-runners to get their man.

The Cottagers have emerged as the "strongest candidate in England" to acquire the signature of the Brazil international, and he is even described as a "priority target" for the west Londoners. Andre is seen as someone who could come in and fill the potential void left by Joao Palhinha, should the Portuguese star join Bayern Munich in January.

Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch the South American on Saturday's Copa Libertadores win over Boca Juniors, but it doesn't look as though he is as strong a target as he once was. It is claimed that the Reds and Arsenal could now pull the plug and look at other options, with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz name-checked as an option for the Gunners, but no new targets named specifically for Liverpool.

To miss out on Andre now would be a massive blow for Klopp. While he isn't necessarily an out-and-out No.6, Andre possesses more dynamism and defence-minded expertise than Mac Allister, suggesting that he could be a brilliant signing for many years to come.

Should he suddenly be off the table, however, it is important that Liverpool look for an alternative to the Fluminense ace, with Mac Allister an excellent player as a No.8, but not someone who is likely to be able to play as a defensive midfielder week in, week out for an eventual title-winning side, as he showed in a below-par performance at Luton Town last Sunday.