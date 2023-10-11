Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre in recent times, and a significant update has now emerged regarding a potential January bid for him.

Andre linked with Liverpool move

Much was made of the Reds' terrible midfield performances last season, with that area of the pitch proving to be a major issue for Jurgen Klopp, as his side eventually finished fifth in the Premier League.

The likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looked like shadows of the players they used to be, in terms of the energy they they were able to provide, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones were all unavailable far too often through injury.

For that reason, significant changes in personnel were needed in the middle of the park, with all the above players and James Milner moved on, barring Jones, and Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer target Andre has been linked with a move to the club and is arguably one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in his homeland of Brazil, having already become an important figure for Fluminense at the age of just 22. A January move for him is possible, and a fresh update has now emerged.

According to a new transfer update from Football Insider, Liverpool plan to make a January bid for Andre in the next transfer window, and are fully expected to make a proper attempt for his signature this winter.

Klopp's men have impressed for much of this season so far, but they do look light in defensive midfield at the moment, with Mac Allister being used there, which isn't the Argentine's strongest position. Meanwhile, Endo has taken some time to settle, and is arguably only seen as a squad player, considering he is 30 years of age.

Signing Andre in January would make complete sense for Liverpool, with the youngster far more of an out-and-out No.6 than someone like Mac Allister, possessing the dynamism and natural defensive brain to excel in that role.

Andre strengths Andre weaknesses Strong passing Aerial duels Excellent reader of the game Can lack discipline Good at dribbling Still fairly raw

The Brazilian Liverpool target has been hailed as a "leader" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he has already made 156 appearances for Fluminense (Andre - staistics), scoring four goals and registering three assists in that time. He also has one cap to his name for Brazil, and he could be viewed as a future starter for them at the heart of the midfield.

Liverpool's midfield looks littered with top-quality options at the moment, but there is a clear lack of balance there when they face good teams, as proved to be the case away to Brighton on Sunday afternoon, with Mac Allister out of sorts at the Amex Stadium.

What Andre could do is let the Argentina star off the leash, allowing him to switch to his preferred No.8 role alongside Szoboszlai, also giving the defence more protection and making the Reds look like a strong all-round midfield unit, and less open as a team.