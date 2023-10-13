Liverpool have been rocked by what could prove to be a devastating injury blow for Jurgen Klopp during the latest instalment of the international break, according to fresh reports.

According to a Liverpool transfer update from Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, the Reds have held contact with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie's entourage; however, the report states that they are unlikely to make a move for the Ecuador international in the January transfer window.

Fluminense midfielder Andre is a more likely target as Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield and it is believed that Liverpool aren't expected to make moves in both positions. Liverpool are in 'pole position' to sign the Brazilian midfielder; nevertheless, they will face competition from high-profile clubs around Europe for the 22-year-old's signature.

In further Liverpool transfer news, SPORT BILD journalist Christian Falk has issued an update on social media platform X claiming that the Reds are still keen on summer target Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach, as he stated: "True Bayern is interested in Manu Koné (22). Also Liverpool is still watching the midfield player of Monchengladbach."

Cited by Liverpool's official website, Egypt international Mohamed Salah has found out who his native country will take on in next January's African Cup of Nations in Group B, as the draw pitted the Pharaohs against Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Liverpool's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Everton (H) Anfield Europa League Toulouse (H) Anfield Premier League Nottingham Forest (H) Anfield EFL Cup Bournemouth (A) Vitality Stadium Premier League Luton Town (A) Kenilworth Road

The Athletic have issued a major Liverpool injury update involving Andy Robertson following news emerging that the 29-year-old has dislocated his shoulder on international duty with Scotland in a EURO 2024 qualifying clash away to Spain in Seville.

Robertson has flown back to be assessed by his club and may be out for a period of three to six weeks if he doesn't require surgery to rectify his shoulder issue.

However, if he does need to go under the knife, the former Hull City man could be sidelined for up to six months and therefore potentially out of action until next April, which would be a horrifying scenario for Liverpool boss Klopp.

Klopp has previously labelled Robertson as "absolutely exceptional" and he is one of his first names on the teamsheet at Anfield, with the Scot racking up nine goals and 63 assists in 275 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions (Robertson statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite this, Robertson may be set for a lengthy period on the sidelines, which will likely lead Kostas Tsimikas, who has played just four minutes of Premier League football this term, to take his place in the starting line-up for the time being.