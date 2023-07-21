Highlights Liverpool have spent a whopping £80m on building a new Anfield Road stand, increasing the stadium's capacity to 61,000 seats, overtaking Emirates Stadium.

The construction of the new stand is well underway and on track to be finished in time for Liverpool's first home game of the season against Bournemouth on 19 August.

Anfield - the place where miracles can happen; the place where trophies have been sealed, where legendary goals have been scored; where legendary players have slipped. It is truly one of the most iconic stadiums in the world of football.

The spine-tingling renditions of You'll Never Walk Alone are simply unmatched. It's no wonder Liverpool have enjoyed so many special nights at the stadium. That song alone holds the power of motivation to pull off mission impossible time and time again.

Now, that rendition will be getting even louder, after the Reds splashed out to build a new Anfield Road stand, increasing the stadium's capacity ahead of the new season.

How much will it cost Liverpool to build the new Anfield Road stand?

According to The Athletic, the stand – which you can see in official footage shared above – cost the Premier League giants a hefty £80m to build this summer, in what the club hopes will be a worthwhile improvement to the stadium.

It will see 7,000 more seats added, taking Anfield's capacity up to 61,000, overtaking the capacity of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool's first home game of the season is set to take place against Bournemouth on 19 August. And with the construction of the new stand well underway, and on course to be finished in time, the Reds may well be boosted by the extra numbers in attendance.

Before that, though, they must travel to Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the Premier League season, where they'll face Chelsea in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Blues.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

It's fair to say that Liverpool are have had a busy summer so far. Getting off to the perfect start by signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £35m, Dominik Szoboszlai then followed through the door for a reported £60m to further aid Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild.

Things have taken a slight turn since, however, with club captain Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho set to swap Merseyside for Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Henderson is set to leave Liverpool in favour of a move to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side.

Meanwhile, Romano has also reported that Fabinho is still working to make the move to Al-Ittihad this summer for a reported £40m fee.

Should the duo depart in the current window, Klopp will be left worryingly short in midfield, perhaps leading to another dive into the market, before the start of the season.

The Merseyside club have already been linked with a number of names, with Crystal Palace's Cheik Doucoure, and Fulham's Joao Palhinha among the names mentioned. Though, Doucoure would cost between £70-80m, according to Sam Mokbel of The Daily Mail.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have seen a £40m bid rejected for Palhinha, as per Jack Rosser of The Sun.

Romeo Lavia has been the consistent name spoken about when it comes to Liverpool transfer news this summer, however, with the teenager making Klopp's shortlist of targets, as per Romano.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool's midfield will look like come the start of the season, with further additions potentially arriving to enjoy the new-look Anfield next term.