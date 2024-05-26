A key Liverpool player could be set to depart Anfield this summer despite previous reports he was set to stay put.

Liverpool transfer rumours

After finishing 3rd in the Premier League this past season, the Reds have a lot of work to do in the summer as a new era under Arne Slot begins. While the transfer window is not yet open and Jurgen Klopp has only just departed, the Reds are already seemingly active on the transfer front.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to lock horns with Manchester City for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, Liverpool are said to have leapfrogged Barcelona in the race to sign Dani Olmo this summer in a deal that would see them trigger the attacking midfielder's £51m release clause.

Liverpool are also reportedly eyeing a move for Brajan Gruda, who could cost as much as €20m (£17m) to lure away from Mainz 05 this summer.

Slot may now sell £140k-p/w Liverpool star

While Liverpool look set to be when it comes to incomings this summer, a key name could be heading for the exit door on Merseyside. The player in question is Darwin Nunez. Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano stated that whilst clubs have shown some interest in Nunez's service, there is no concrete evidence to believe that he will leave Liverpool - due to the expensive nature of his move to England.

Now, however, Football Insider claim Liverpool could accept an offer for Nunez, who earns £140,000-a-week, this summer after the arrival of Slot. It is added that the 24-year-old could consider his options after finding limited game time towards the end of the season. Slot, meanwhile, will assess his squad and figure out whether the Uruguayan striker fits into his plans.

Nunez has had his ups and downs since his transfer from Benfica but has still earned high praise during his time in England. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague stated earlier this year that Nunez is turning into a "world-class" forward.

"People have focused on a supposed lack of quality in his finishing, but his mentality was ignored and that is what has taken him to where he is," he said on the BBC Euro Leagues podcast after Nunez netted a brace in a 5-1 win over Sparta Prague back in March. "He is not the Benfica player, he is becoming a world-class player."

Then Liverpool boss Klopp also praised the South American for his display versus Sparta Prague. "He had absolutely more than an OK first season but he had to adapt, that's done, and he is settled in the middle of the team," said the German.

"He loves to play for this team together with these boys and has quality coming out of his ears, to be honest. Is he at his absolute peak in general? Not now for us. But can he develop? Yes. Is he a threat all the time? Yes."

But with a new name now in the Anfield dugout, it appears Nunez's time at Liverpool could be under threat.