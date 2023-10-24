Liverpool have suffered a setback in the race to sign a new player, with a fresh report revealing that an overseas admirer are the first to make an official move ahead of January.

Do Liverpool need any more midfielders?

Over the summer, Jurgen Klopp secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch meaning that he has now got a completely revamped midfield compared to the end of last season, but that hasn’t stopped him from assessing further options. The Merseyside outfit have recently been linked with individual moves for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Boca Juniors’ Ezequiel Fernandez and most predominantly Fluminense’s Andre, but should the boss fail to secure the services of any of those at the start of next year, he appears to have an his eye on an alternative.

At the Veltins Arena, FC Schalke’s attacking midfielder Assan Ouedraogo has recently been linked with a switch to Anfield, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion, with the trio of clubs in the Premier League monitoring the 17-year-old’s progress, but chiefs from all of his top-flight potential suitors have now been dealt a transfer blow.

According to TEAMtalk whilst delivering a transfer update on Assan Ouedraogo, Liverpool are no longer at the head of the pack chasing the teenager in the Bundesliga.

“Liverpool must act quickly if they are to win the race for Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo with one of the Bundesliga’s big boys making early inroads over his signing, TEAMtalk has learned.

"Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been present [at] the youngster’s games this season. However, it is RB Leipzig who are trying to beat the pack and land one of football’s top talents.

"Leipzig have made contact with Ouedraogo’s agents to understand the conditions of a deal. He is represented by his father Alassane and the 43-year-old was in Leipzig last week to speak about a potential move.

"That has put several clubs on red alert as the young midfielder is highly admired and could be available for as little as £15m, according to our sources.

"Jurgen Klopp is also another who has marked the Germany youth international as an option for January. The Liverpool boss is understood to be a huge fan and would be keen to bring him in before he moves elsewhere and the Anfield side are forced to pay a premium in order to facilitate a move to England.”

How good is Assan Ouedraogo?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Ouedraogo is an “absolute star” in the making having posted 31 contributions, 17 goals and 14 assists, in 46 appearances since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Ouedraogo statistics), so it will certainly be a blow if Liverpool were to miss out on securing his signature.

The Germany youth international also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons (FBRef - Ouedraogo statistics), showing that he loves to use his pace, dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Additionally, Ouedraogo has already had a taste of what it’s like to compete and be successful having been crowned U17s Champion in both the Bundesliga and internationally, so getting an up-and-coming talent who possesses a winning mentality in the building like him would do no harm.