Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing an "absolutely incredible" young midfielder, with Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg revealing several teams have held talks.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are in sparkling form at the moment, beating Everton in the Premier League last weekend and then thumping Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League on Thursday night, and there is a feeling that something special is brewing in Jurgen Klopp's 2.0 era at Anfield.

That has been aided by some excellent summer transfer business, with Klopp gutting his midfield and transforming it with the younger signings of Alexis Mac Alliater, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. All three have been highly impressive signings to date, and Wataru Endo has also been a shrewd acquisition as a squad player.

This has to be the start of the rebuild, however, with more new signings arriving in January and next summer, ensuring other areas of the pitch are strengthened, too.

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala is one player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, while Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is also a surprise candidate to be the final piece of the midfield puzzle.

Liverpool hold talks to sign Assan Ouedraogo

Taking to X on Thursday, Sky Germany journalist Plettenberg dropped an Assan Ouedraogo transfer update, saying the Reds are one of the teams to have held talks for the Schalke midfielder:

"Eintracht Frankfurt has entered the race for Assan Ouedraogo! SGE bosses have inquired about the 17 y/o and are aware of all the financial details. Boss Krösche with a very high opinion about the player.

"SGE believes he's capable of earning a significant spot in the squad starting from the new season. Leipzig, Bayern, Milan, Frankfurt, Liverpool, Neapel. His management in several talks now. BVB no chance."

Ouedraogo may be something of an unknown to many because of his age, but this could be such an exciting piece of business by Liverpool if they can beat others to his signature. The lure of playing under Klopp is one thing that the Reds will have over other clubs, given his reputation as one of the best managers of his generation, and as mentioned above, his new chapter at Anfield is really in full swing after a difficult time of things last season.

Ouedraogo obviously wouldn't be arriving at Liverpool as a midfielder who would go straight into the first team, but he would be a long-term signing with a potentially massive future in the game. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has made it clear how highly he rates the teenager, calling him "absolutely incredible" during the summer and "Schalke's most talented academy player since Leroy Sané".

Assan Ouedraogo's career Appearances Schalke 10 Schalke Under-19s 13 Germany Under-17s 15 Germany Under-16s 6

The 17-year-old is already making waves in the 2.Bundesliga, with Ouedraogo's stats showing that he has already bagged once in nine appearances this season. Planning for the future at Liverpool is absolutely vital, and the German ace is someone who could be a key part of it, should the Reds get their man.