Liverpool are keeping very close tabs on an exciting new central player, but a reliable journalist has revealed that they aren't the only club who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Who are the youngest Liverpool players?

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has five squad members to have competed at first-team level who are all aged 20 or under, with the youngest being Ben Doak (17), followed by Stefan Bajcetic (18) and finally the trio of Harvey Elliot, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley at 20.

The Merseyside outfit tend to suffer a lot of misfortune when it comes to regular features picking up injuries, the latest being Andy Robertson, who has sustained a suspected shoulder problem whilst away on international duty with Scotland, but the boss has always been happy to give the up-and-coming talents an opportunity if they deserve it.

FSG appear to be working on recruiting even more stars in the making for the long-term future of the club, and have identified Schalke’s central midfielder Assan Ouedraogo as a potential candidate, with the 17-year-old having made nine senior appearances in the Bundesliga (Transfermarkt - Ouedraogo statistics).

Despite Germany’s youth international having four years remaining on his deal (Schalke contracts), Chelsea have already been credited with an interest in the teenager, but they won’t be the only club in the race for his signature if the following update is to be believed.

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg shared a transfer update on Assan Ouedraogo and name-checked Liverpool as the most interested potential suitor for the promising midfield prospect at Schalke.

He wrote: "Liverpool and especially Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan Ouedraogo! The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from @s04 has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m [£17m]. Next to #LFC more clubs from [England] are interested: Everton & Brighton!"

How good is Assan Ouedraogo?

According to football scout Jacek Kulig, Ouedraogo is a “talented” player and one that has a bright future ahead of him, and having already shown the standard of performance he’s capable of playing at, it would be a massive coup if he was to join Liverpool.

Assan Ouedraogo's Style Of Play Likes to dribble Likes to play short passes Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

The Mulheim native has racked up a remarkable 31 contributions (17 goals and 14 assists) in 45 appearances since the start of his career, and even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, he is constantly able to pose a threat to an opposition’s defence.

Ouedraogo currently ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons so he loves to use his athletic pace to dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third (FBRef - Ouedraogo statistics), and his obvious high ceiliing makes this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue should the perfect opportunity present itself.