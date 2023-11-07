Liverpool are keen on making a move for an "incredible" attacking player, but other Premier League clubs are providing competition, a new report has revealed.

Liverpool linked with Andre and Inacio

The January transfer window is fast approaching, at which point Jurgen Klopp could be keen to add to his squad, making it even more formidable for the second half of the season and beyond. Liverpool reportedly want to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre, with the Brazilian a player who continues to be in the headlines at the moment, and it does look increasingly as though the move could happen.

His current club will likely allow him to leave at the end of the year after he stayed on and helped them win the Copa Libertadores last weekend, and Anfield appears to be his most likely destination. Elsewhere, there is a chance that Klopp could also aim to strengthen other areas of the pitch, potentially bringing in a younger centre-back, with Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio linked with the Reds numerous times in recent months.

A new attacker also isn't out of the question, and with Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future possibly up in the air heading into next season, Juventus' Federico Chiesa keeps being tipped to move to Anfield in the near future. Now, a fresh transfer story has dropped, as the Reds eye up the signing of an in-form gem who could have a big future in the game.

Liverpool transfer news - Assane Diao

According to a new report from Mucho Deporte [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are interested in snapping up Real Betis attacker Assane Diao, who has a €30m (£26m) release clause in his current deal, which his current club want to increase to €40m (£34.7m) in a new deal.

The Reds are not alone in expressing a willingness to acquire the 18-year-old's signature, however, with Newcastle United and Chelsea credited with interest, too. The report states that Diao has "dazzled" for Betis so far this season, and he is now seen as a "very attractive" proposition for other clubs.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Diao during the summer transfer window, so they have seen him as an exciting option for some time, and it seems clear that they still consider him a player who could be a long-term success story on Merseyside.

Klopp may have a wealth of attacking options at his disposal at the moment, but there will come a point when he needs to rebuild that area, and Diao could be someone who is a big part of that.

Assane Diao key career appearances Total Real Betis 10 Spain Under-21s 2 Spain Under-19s 4 Spain Under-18s 2

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has claimed that the young Spaniard is having an "incredible time" at the moment, with Diao's statistics showing that he has scored twice in six La Liga starts this season, making a real impact despite his tender years.

Predominantly a right-sided attacking player, it could even be that the Betis man is seen as the eventual successor to Salah on that flank, and while that would be massive shoes to fill, he is already showing the influence he can have in one of Europe's top leagues.