Liverpool could be set to lose the services of another one of their squad members to injury alongside Andrew Robertson, if a new update is to be believed.

Who is currently injured at Liverpool?

The Reds have Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Caoimhin Kelleher on the sidelines as it stands, with Jurgen Klopp’s latest blow coming in the form of Robertson, who had to withdraw from international duty after sustaining a serious looking shoulder injury.

As well as those, Curtis Jones still won’t be available for selection for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton because he will be serving the second of his three-game suspension following his previous red card, and now another player is likely to be missing.

At Anfield, Ben Doak has made zero starts and just one substitute appearance this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Doak statistics), but regardless of his lack of first-team minutes, he still received a call-up to represent his nation over the past fortnight having impressed in the Europa league.

Scotland’s youth international, however, was forced to leave his squad having suffered a fitness setback meaning that he returned to Melwood to undergo further assessment, and whilst the extent of the right-winger’s problem still remains to be seen, the 17-year-old isn’t likely to be staging his comeback anytime soon.

According to The Liverpool Echo, who have shared an injury update on Ben Doak, Klopp isn’t expected to have the forward at his disposal for this weekend’s highly-anticipated encounter vs Everton, further damaging the manager's depth:

“Ben Doak has provided Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with another potential injury headache ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby. Liverpool are waiting to discover the nature and extent of the damage, but the uncertainty is another unwanted concern for Klopp as he grapples with availability issues for the weekend visit of Everton.”

How good is Ben Doak?

Whilst Doak isn’t a regular senior feature for Liverpool at this moment in time, he’s previously been dubbed an “explosive” attacker by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for how prolific he can be in the final third, which he’s shown throughout his career.

The Dalry native, who pockets £180-per-week (Liverpool salaries), has posted 19 contributions, 11 goals and eight assists, in 37 appearances since first bursting onto the scene, which highlights the threat he poses to an opposition’s backline (Transfermarkt - Doak statistics).

Sponsored by Adidas, the forward is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions over the pitch, including in three roles across the frontline and even slightly deeper in the midfield, but this versatility is another quality that the boss is likely to be missing.

Therefore, Doak’s absence will come as a blow to Klopp even though he isn’t a guaranteed starter, especially with the list of other absentees meaning that the manager could be limited in his options, so all parties will be hoping that the academy graduate’s injury isn’t too bad so that he can return to the pitch as soon as possible.