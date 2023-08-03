When a young player makes an appearance for the first team, managers will likely see a fairly timid and safe display. The player's first thought may well be to avoid a mistake at all costs and keep things neat and tidy as they gain experience.

Occasionally, however, a player comes along who is fearlessly confident. They will come into the first team, take one look at their opponents, completely disregard whether they own a Champions League winners' medal, and charge towards them as if it is nothing. And that's exactly the case for Ben Doak at Liverpool.

The 17-year-old, not even legally an adult as of yet, has no right to be making a fool of veteran defenders. But low and behold, there he was against Bayern Munich, powerfully charging towards the Bavarians in merciless fashion. It was a cameo that left many rightfully impressed.

Ben Doak impresses against Bayern Munich

As you can see in the video, Doak leaves his first marker for dead, as they fall to the ground, leaving the Scot to sprint away, before finding Bobby Clark, who could only find the palms of Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Not stopping there, Doak then made a fool of Bouna Sarr, who also lost his footing, before the Liverpool youngster slightly overhit his cross to Darwin Nunez.

His upper body strength, and power to sprint forward was particularly impressive. The fact that Doak is still only 17, and performing like that, is a frightening thought for future opposition defenders.

It's not the first time that the Scot has impressed for the Reds, either, with Lucas Digne getting a ruthless introduction to the teenager, when he dummied the ball, leaving the Frenchman on the ground, before sprinting away.

Given his pre-season performances, something tells us that Doak could have a part to play under Jurgen Klopp in the coming season.

Previously praising the youngster, Klopp said, via Glasgow Live: "Ben Doak, obviously nice signs, he’s with us in training again. Special boy, really confident, has something nobody else delivers really, this kind of dribbling, this kind of straight-forward bravery, all these kind of things."

Fans were suitability impressed by his latest cameo. Here are a few reactions...

How have Liverpool performed in pre-season?

Liverpool have been an interesting watch throughout pre-season, with their attacking prowess clear for all to see, alongside their defensive struggles. The 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich arguably best summed up how their summer preparations have gone.

With three different goalscorers in the form of Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Luis Diaz, the Reds once again impressed in attack. Ultimately, though, they squandered a 2-0 lead, no thanks to Joel Matip, before eventually suffering a 4-3 loss. And, whilst it is still only a friendly, losing a lead is not a habit that Klopp's side will want to get into.

They finish their pre-season with a game against Bundesliga side Darmstadt, in a game that could reveal how Liverpool will line up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool will certainly be an interesting watch this season, with goals expected at both ends in what could be yet another frantic campaign for those at Anfield.