Liverpool could now reportedly complete the signing of an "excellent" transfer target for a cut-price amount in the summer window.

Liverpool summer transfer targets

The Reds spent last summer solely focusing on rebuilding their midfield, and while they now look well-stocked in that area of the pitch, other signings are needed elsewhere at the end of the season. Centre-back looks like a key position to strengthen in, not only because Joel Matip is likely to leave when his contract runs out, but also due to Ibrahima Konate's constant battle to stay fit for long periods.

Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio has been continually linked with a move Liverpool this summer, with various rumours emerging throughout this season. The 22-year-old is seen as one of Europe's leading young defenders, playing a key role in his side's likely soon-to-be title-winning campaign in the Primeira Liga.

If Ruben Amorim comes in as Jurgen Klopp's replacement, the chance of the Reds snapping up Inacio could be further increased, and they have also been backed to make a move for his teammate Marcus Edwards. He is seen as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz if the Colombian leaves, scoring four goals and bagging three assists in the league so far this season.

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has also emerged as a target for Liverpool, with the 28-year-old basking in the glory of being crowned Bundesliga champions over the weekend. His tally of nine goals and 12 assists from his wing-back role in 2023/24 sums up the attacking quality he possesses.

Goncalo Inacio transfer news

According to Football Insider, Sporting would accept a bid from Liverpool of just £40m this summer, despite reportedly having a €60m (£51.2m) release clause in their star defender's current deal. Sporting are renowned for inserting "very high" clauses into deals, but will then negotiate below that figure for a player Amorim starts week in week out.

It does appear as though Inacio is a genuine target for Liverpool, considering the number of times he has been linked with a switch to Anfield, and there are so many positives when it comes to imagining him in a Reds shirt. Perhaps the biggest immediate plus point is the fact that he could join alongside Amorim, with the Sporting boss the red-hot favourite to be Klopp's successor this summer. The pair know each other so well, meaning it could be a seamless transition for both.

Still only 22, Inacio would be viewed as not only a key man from the off, but also Virgil van Dijk's long-term heir in the left-sided centre-back role, gradually growing in influence over time. This season, he has averaged 2.4 clearances per game in the Europa League, as well as scoring three times in the competition for good measure. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called him an "excellent central defender".

A classy user of the ball who can also play at left-back, the Portugal international would suit Liverpool's possession-based style, and he could mature into one of the finest defenders in the world, as long as he can avoid picking up serious injuries. The fact that he could even be signed for as little as £40m makes it a no-brainer of a transfer pursuit.