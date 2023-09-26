Liverpool were considering a move for another big money midfielder over the summer, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition, a reliable journalist has delivered an update on the chances of a deal taking place in 2024.

How have Liverpool started the season?

In the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a fantastic start to the new campaign, winning five and drawing one of their opening six games, meaning that they find themselves second in the table having taken 16 points from a possible 18, as per the division’s official website.

Over the summer, FSG secured four fresh faces in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but they weren’t the only four midfielders to have been highlighted as targets by the outfit on Merseyside.

At St. James’ Park, Bruno Guimaraes emerged as a serious player of interest to the Reds alongside the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid, but he remained in the northeast beyond deadline day and is set to commit his future to the club.

The Brazil international has reportedly agreed to sign a new contract that will keep him with Eddie Howe’s side until at least 2028, but with that deal including a £100m release clause, the 25-year-old has almost left himself open to a potential exit in the future.

Is Bruno Guimaraes going to Liverpool?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Liverpool do still hold an admiration for Guimaraes, especially those close to the manager, but the hierarchy aren't currently considering a move in the new year as a result of their summer business.

“Some fans have also been asking me about Bruno and Liverpool transfer rumours, but they are very happy with the midfield they have. I can say, though, that those around Jurgen Klopp rate Bruno Guimaraes really highly and he’s always been super appreciated by people at Liverpool. There’s nothing else to mention at the moment.”

Is Bruno Guimaraes a defensive midfielder?

Liverpool will know that Guimaraes is naturally a tenacious midfielder which is proven by him making 11 tackles so far this season, the joint second-highest throughout his squad at Newcastle, but with his ability to play slightly further up in the centre of the park, he can also operate in a more advanced role.

The Bertolucci Sports client, who is sponsored by Adidas, has posted 18 contributions (11 goals and seven assists) in 64 appearances since putting pen to paper for the black and white stripes, alongside recording 17 shot-creating actions this term which again is the second-most in NE1, highlighting the impact he makes in the final third.

Furthermore, Guimaraes has been dubbed a “leader” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and he does indeed possess those qualities similar to what Jordan Henderson had, so he would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition for Klopp.

Whether FSG would splash out £100m having pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham due to his price tag remains to be seen, especially when Guimaraes is not an out and out number six.