Liverpool have endured a difficult few days to say the least, and Jurgen Klopp has now learned the extent of an injury setback to one of his key stars.

Who do Liverpool have out injured?

The Reds have made a good start to the season, despite last Saturday's painful 2-1 defeat away to Tottenham in the Premier League. Everything seemed to go against them in north London, including a scandalous VAR decision against Luis Diaz, and Joel Matip's late own goal proved costly.

While there is plenty to be positive about at the moment, with a title challenge looking possible, Liverpool do have some injury concerns, as has continually seemed to be the case in recent times. Thiago hasn't featured at all yet this season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate have also missed a chunk of action with muscle problems, and Cody Gakpo didn't make it out for the second half at Spurs over the weekend.

A key update has now emerged regarding one of those Liverpool heroes, however, and it sounds like a few weeks on the sidelines at least.

Which Liverpool player could return for huge game?

According to The Athletic's James Pearce, Gakpo's injury is not as serious as first feared, meaning he could now return for the Merseyside derby clash at home to Everton after the international break.

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink had recently suggested a longer absence could be on the cards, but it appears a return is likely at the end of this month:

"Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is set to be sidelined until after the international break. The Netherlands international had to be substituted prior to the second half of Saturday’s contentious 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur due to discomfort in his knee and left the stadium wearing a brace.

"A scan has since alleviated fears that he’s facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Gakpo is expected to miss Thursday’s Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield and Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

"If his recovery goes to plan, there’s hope that he will be available after the international break with Liverpool entertaining Everton on October 21."

Despite the obvious setback, you could see this as good news for Liverpool, with Gakpo's injury looking like a potentially serious one when he hobbled off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making the injury worse when he scored the equaliser just before half-time.

Having been seen in a knee brace after the match, there were worries that the Dutchman could be out for a number of months, let alone weeks, but those fears appear to have been allayed.

Not having Gakpo available for this Sunday's trip to Brighton will be a big enough blow however, in what represents a real test for Klopp's men. The 24-year-old is such a clever player, knitting the attack together impressively and linking with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diaz.

Klopp himself has lauded his attacker as an "outstanding" player, clearly valuing him greatly, and while he may not be as explosive as Darwin Nunez, or as good a finisher as Diogo Jota, there is a subtlety to his game that doesn't always receive the praise it deserves.

Only having him missing for a couple of weeks is decent news, but next weekend's trip to the South coast just got that bit more difficult.