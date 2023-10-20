Liverpool host Everton in a huge Premier League game this weekend, and a major injury boost has emerged before the action gets underway.

Liverpool vs Everton team news

The Reds are back on the field following the latest international break on Saturday lunchtime, welcoming their local rivals to Anfield for a significant meeting. Jurgen Klopp's team were brought back to reality a little in their last two league fixtures, with Tottenham beating an admittedly nine-man Liverpool side late in the day in north London, and Brighton then earning a deserved 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

It is now time for the Reds to get over this minor slump and show that they are genuine Premier League title contenders in 2023/24, and for that to be the case, they have to be beating teams like Everton at home, regardless of the rivalry status.

Liverpool aren't without injury problems heading into the game, however, with Andy Robertson suffering a shoulder problem on Scotland duty, and Cody Gakpo absent before the internationals took place. Thiago is yet to feature for a single minute of action this season, while Curtis Jones is still suspended for Saturday's match, following his red card at Spurs.

Klopp has now been boosted by one important piece of fitness news that has emerged, though, as he looks to inspire his side to another Merseyside derby win this weekend.

Taking to X on Thursday, reliable journalist David Lynch shared a Gakpo injury update for Saturday's match, after seeing the forward train alongside his teammates: "Cody Gakpo closing in on a Liverpool return after being spotted in training today."

This is a significant boost for the Reds, considering what an impact Gakpo has made at Anfield since arriving from PSV Eindhoven earlier in the year and the fact the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz had long trips back from South America this week.

While not necessarily the most prolific of the Reds' attacking players currently, his ability to drop deep and knit things together draws comparison with Roberto Firmino, with his intelligence and physicality coming to the fore.

It may be that Gakpo is only deemed fit enough to start on the substitutes' bench against Everton, with Diogo Jota also back available down the middle of Liverpool's attack, but either way, he could play a significant role in the derby as Liverpool look to break down a stubborn Blues side.

Cody Gakpo's Liverpool career Total Appearances 34 Goals 10 Assists 2

Gakpo's stats so far this season are still perfectly good, however, with three goals coming his way in six starts in all competitions, and while he may not possess Jota's clinical finishing in tight areas, or Nunez's explosive pace, he arguably gets the most out of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on either flank, which can make him the best central option for Klopp.

Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has lauded the Dutchman in the past, saying he is "a great boy" with "a special skill set", and at 24 years of age, he should only keep going from strength to strength, maturing in his all-round game and continuing to make a big impact for the Reds for years to come.