Liverpool are believed to be in direct contact over a high-profile transfer for 2024, according to a fresh transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have really clicked of late, enjoying a promising start to the season and looking like a very different team to the one that struggled so much last time around. A huge reason for that has been Liverpool's revamped midfield, with Jurgen Klopp clearly aware that he needed younger, more energetic options there after the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggled so badly when it came to covering ground in 2022/23.

Bringing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch has transformed the Reds as a team, making them look like Premier League title contenders, but that's not to say that further signings in other positions aren't needed moving forward.

Liverpool have surprisingly been linked with several attacking players despite their depth up front, from Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams, and it would be a surprise if they didn't at least consider delving into the transfer market once the January window opens in the New Year.

It looks as though progress could be being made regarding another Reds target, with an exciting update emerging.

Liverpool in talks with Osimhen

The Reds have been strongly linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and while Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed rumours of a pre-agreement were false, a new report from Calciomercato says Liverpool are in "direct" talks with the Osimhen's representatives.

His contract situation at the Serie A champions is up in the air at the moment, but should he decide he wants a fresh challenge, it looks as though the Reds are the most advanced in their efforts to convince the player.

The idea of Osimhen in a Liverpool shirt is mouthwatering, considered he has been one of the standout attacking players in world football over the past 12 months or so, even being compared to Didier Drogba by Jose Mourinho.

The 24-year-old was arguably the key reason for Napoli winning their first Serie A title in 1990, with Osimhen's statistics standing out with 26 league goals en route to glory, not to mention netting five times in the Champions League. He has been hailed as a "world-class" player by Folarin Balogun, too.

Victor Osimhen's 2022/23 season for Napoli Total Appearances 39 Goals 31 Assists 4

While the Napoli hero would be a sensational signing for Liverpool, given the pace, power and prolific goal threat he possesses, it is arguably difficult to see them making a move for him, considering the wealth of attacking options Klopp already has to choose from.

The Reds spent a lot of money on Darwin Nunez and surely see him as a player who will only get better and lead the line regularly eventually, while Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota also represent great options, not to mention Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz out wide.

Given how much Osimhen would likely cost, it would make more sense for Liverpool to use those funds on improving their defensive options or bringing in an out-and-out defensive midfielder, or even eye up a big-name long-term replacement for Salah.