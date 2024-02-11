With many aspects of their future looking uncertain, Liverpool look set to nail down the future of a young talent who could go on and become one of the club's brightest stars.

Liverpool's Premier League form

After a loss at the hands of Arsenal slightly curtailed Liverpool's title charge, Saturday's 3-1 victory at home to Burnley has put the Reds back at the summit of the Premier League. Goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez saw Liverpool overcome the struggling Clarets and reaffirm their position as the team to beat.

Two points ahead of Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp's side will be desperate to stop their rivals from lifting a fourth consecutive league title and close out the German's nine-year reign on Merseyside with a second of their own. With 14 games left in the season and three cup competitions still to play for, it is bound to be a dramatic end to the season for Liverpool.

Liverpool youngster set to sign new deal

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano on Friday evening, Liverpool are set to offer a new three-year deal to 17-year-old midfielder, Kieran Morrison, with a verbal agreement in place. Previously on the books at Manchester United, Morrison joined the Merseyside outfit at under-14s level before going on to star this season in the U18 Premier League.

A midfielder with an eye for a goal, Morrison is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park and has earned plaudits in a red shirt. His performances at club level have seen him progress through his national set up, earning three caps for Northern Ireland's Under 19's side and standing out as one of his country's hottest prospects.

The youngster celebrated the news of his pending new deal with an excellent display in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers. Scoring two goals in a little over twenty seconds, Morrison netted a well-struck free-kick and a deft chip over the keeper to complete the Reds' dismantling of their opponents.

Taking his tally to seven goals in twelve games this campaign, Morrison has garnered praise from across Liverpool's academy with coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson speaking highly of the youngster. Talking to the club website back in December, Bridge-Wilkinson said:

"Kieran has scored a few goals for us in the last few games and he has been quite bright... He has had a nice four or five weeks, including the international break as he did really well with Northern Ireland, so he is in a nice run of form."

Jarell Quansah's run in the first team as well as Conor Bradley's one goal and two assists in just two league appearances shows that this season has not been short of opportunities for youngsters to break into the Liverpool first team. Performing at a high level on a weekly basis and now committing his future for the next three years, there is no reason why Morrison cannot be the next great talent to breakthrough at Anfield.