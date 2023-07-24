Darwin Nunez is always an interesting player to watch, for better or worse, as his unorthodox technique can result in both moments of madness and incredible goals.

During his first season at Liverpool, the forward got off to a nightmare start after receiving a red card on his Anfield debut against Crystal Palace. He, and the rest of Jurgen Klopp's side, struggled to gain consistency from there dropping out of the Champions League places, leaving many hopeful that things will return to their best for the Reds in the coming campaign.

When it comes to pre-season, too, Nunez is certainly showing more signs of life than last season, netting three goals in two games, including one in the 4-2 win over Karlsruher before grabbing a brace against their most-recent opponents Greuther Furth.

Both of the striker's goals proved the potential that he has to burst into life in the coming months. Now, it could just be about consistency.

Darwin Nunez scores pre-season brace

Up against the 2. Bundesliga side, Nunez initially put Liverpool back in front after the break following Luis Diaz's opener, making an excellent run, which was picked out by Mohamed Salah, before rounding the keeper and finding the back of the net with all the composure in the world – as you can see in the footage above.

His second to make it 3-1 was even more impressive. Left one-on-one with the final man, Nunez dropped the shoulder, before expertly firing home. The two goals showed a player with the coolness that last season's version lacked in front of goal at times.

Greuther Furth turned the game around to lead 4-3 with quickfire goals, before Salah struck late on to end things level at 4-4.

Liverpool's attention now turns to their friendly with Leicester City, where Nunez will look to find the back of the net once more, and the Reds will look to get back to winning ways, even if it is just a pre-season friendly.

Full of praise for the forward, The Athletic's James Pearce took to Twitter to praise him following his second strike, saying: "Nunez scores his second of the game. Looking really sharp"

What is the market value of Darwin Nunez?

Initially arriving at Liverpool for a reported £85m last summer, Nunez's inconsistent season has seen his valuation decrease. According to Transfermarkt, the former Benfica man is now worth €65m (£56.16m), which is more than £30m less than what the Reds initially splashed out to secure his signature a year ago.

Klopp will be hoping to see his side's investment prove worthwhile next season, however, as he attempts to guide Liverpool back into the Premier League's top four, and much more in the coming campaign.

Last season was the first time that the Merseyside club have failed to qualify for the Champions League in a full season under the German. And they won't want to experience that feeling again.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai adding to Klopp's midfield options, Liverpool should be primed and ready to get back to their best form come August.

Starting with their opening game of the season against Chelsea, the manager may well have a big decision to make regarding his forward line. As Nunez continues to find the back of the net in pre-season, Klopp could be left with no choice but to hand him the starting role.

It'll certainly be an interesting season for both Nunez and Liverpool.