Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had been linked with a shock summer move to La Liga, and a reliable journalist has delivered an update on the club's stance of him leaving Merseyside.

How much does Darwin Nunez earn per week?

At Anfield, Nunez currently pockets £140k-per-week following his arrival from Benfica last summer, but during his debut season, he wasn’t always a regular feature of the first team and struggled for consistent minutes having been handed just 19 starts from 38 games by Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League.

Therefore, Spanish outlets reported that the Reds were willing to offer the 24-year-old to Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline as part of a potential swap deal that would see Joao Felix coming the other way, but a deal failed to materialise with the latter only having his heart set on Barcelona, who he's since joined on loan.

The Uruguay international still has another five years to run on his contract, and his increased involvement this season has seen him establish himself as the boss’ top-performing offensive player, as per WhoScored, so with that being said, it would make absolutely no sense for the hierarchy to even begin considering sanctioning his sale.

Is Darwin Nunez leaving Liverpool?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano was quick to shut down any possibility of Liverpool letting go of Nunez, with all existing club chiefs apparently in agreement that he has a huge part to play moving forward.

“Darwin Nunez – Despite rumours about a swap deal for Joao Felix being discussed, Liverpool never wanted Darwin Nunez to leave this summer. It was very clear on club side, the board and also the manager decided to keep Darwin in very clear way. Darwin was very happy with Liverpool considering him untouchable.”

How many goals has Darwin Nunez scored?

Since putting pen to paper at Liverpool, Nunez has posted 22 contributions (17 goals and five assists) in 46 appearances which is an impressive return, but even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net, the centre-forward still poses a constant threat to an opposition’s defence.

The number nine ranks in the 97th percentile for most touches in the other team's penalty area and has recorded a total of nine shots so far this season which is the second-highest tally alongside Luis Diaz, via FBRef, displaying his desire to create chances for himself and his fellow peers in the final third.

Furthermore, Klopp’s 6 foot 1 front man has the ability to operate everywhere across the frontline so he provides the boss with wonderful versatility should any unexpected injuries occur, not to mention if he ever wanted to tinker with his formation or team selection meaning that the attacker could easily adapt to his manager's requests.

There's no doubt that Nunez has started this season much more brightly than the last and he will be full of confidence following his brace in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle, so retaining his services is completely the right decision because he could have a huge role to play over the course of the current campaign.