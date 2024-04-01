An "outstanding" Liverpool player is "in contention" to make a return from injury this week, according to an encouraging update from journalist David Lynch.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds picked up yet another priceless victory in the Premier League title race on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to win 2-1 at home to Brighton. That result, coupled with Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad, means that Jurgen Klopp's side take a two-point lead with them at the top of the table into the next round of fixtures.

It is threatening to be an incredible season at Liverpool and the fact that they are leading the way with so many injury problems throughout the campaign is a testament to the brilliance of Klopp as a manager.

Against Brighton, the Reds once again had a starting lineup that included Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah - three players who few would have seen as important figures last summer - with Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those who are unavailable currently.

Curtis Jones has also been missing for an extended period of time in the midfield, while Diogo Jota has also been a huge loss in attack. Then there are long-term absentees such as Joel Matip, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.

Thankfully, Liverpool have been boosted by one key piece of injury news, as their fitness woes slowly continue to ease.

"Outstanding" Liverpool player could return vs Sheffield Utd

Taking to X, Lynch claimed that Jones could be back for Thursday's clash between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Anfield, in what is a significant update:

"Curtis Jones back in full training and should be in contention to face Sheffield United, Jurgen Klopp confirms. No others returning."

This is fantastic news for Liverpool, considering what a formidable player Jones has matured into this season, going up a gear and becoming a genuinely key man. The 23-year-old may have a hard time getting back into the team, given the way Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are playing, but having him back in the fold will give Klopp another great option - one who has completed 90.8% of his passes across 17 Premier League appearances this season.

Jones started to come of age towards the end of last season, finding more consistency in his all-round game, with former captain Jordan Henderson heaping praise on him: "He has been outstanding. Everything that he has been doing with and without the ball: with the ball it speaks for itself, he rarely gives it away, he’s great in tight spaces, a really clever footballer, the goals he scored were outstanding."

With nine league matches remaining, and the Europa League also to focus on, Liverpool need all their midfielders fit, in order to aid rotation and retain a freshness within the squad. As mentioned, Jones may have to bide his time when it comes to getting back into the XI, but he is going to be a massive player between now and the end of the season.