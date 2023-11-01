Liverpool are believed to be keeping tabs on an exciting young player ahead of a potential move to Anfield, according to a fresh transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds had a summer transfer window that is looking increasingly brilliant, with the midfield completely transformed compared to last season, thanks to the players who have come in. Dominik Szoboszlai has been a sensational addition from RB Leipzig, Alexis Mac Allister is getting better all the time in a No.6 role, while Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have also made solid contributions.

Jurgen Klopp and FSG deserves huge credit for the business they have done, and while the midfield rebuild has been magnificent, further work could soon be done in other areas of the pitch. There is arguably too much onus on Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back at the moment, with centre-back Joe Gomez providing cover and young players such as Conor Bradley still lacking experience, and it looks as though Liverpool are eyeing a signing in that area.

Liverpool want Devyne Rensch

According to a latest transfer update from Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing Ajax youngster Devyne Rensch, as they look for right-back signings:

"Liverpool are keeping tabs on versatile Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseysiders are assessing the market for potential right-back signings who can fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system and also potentially slot in to other defensive roles.

"Rensch is believed to be a target for the club’s recruitment team, with Premier League title rivals Arsenal also closely monitoring the Netherlands international.

"The defender is the first-choice right-back at Ajax and has already racked up 101 first-team appearances for the Dutch giants even though he is just 20 years old. He has notched one assist in nine games across all competitions this season but has missed out on their last three outings with an injury."

Rensch looks like a really exciting young player who is already making waves at Ajax, emerging as arguably one of the most talented players from their youth system.

This isn't a young hopeful who lacks experience, however, with Rensch's statistics highlighting the fact that he has already made 101 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in that time to showcase his attacking quality.

Said Ouaali, Ajax's head of youth development, clearly rates him highly as a footballer, saying of him in the past:

"He has great vision, athleticism and technique, so he has a number of attributes to have an amazing career. I’m proud that he is making these steps at such a young age, although he has to stay humble."

Devyne Rensch Ajax stats Total Appearances 101 Goals 7 Assists 6

Not only that, but Liverpol target Rensch is a two-footed player whose versatility allows him to shine as a right-back, centre-back and left-back, which will surely appeal to Klopp, seeing him as a good option across the back-line. Right-back could be where he is predominantly seen as the best option, however, coming in and acting as a backup to Alexander-Arnold.