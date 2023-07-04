Moving house is something that we all dread. It arguably sits right next to running late for a flight on the list of things that can result in things that human beings haven't quite figured out how to deal with in a calm manner yet.

If anyone knows how to move house in an orderly fashion, however, it should be footballers. Such is the frantic nature of the transfer window, players can find themselves on the move within a moment's notice, forced to settle into a new town or, as is often the case, a new country.

With that said, a bit of advice must never go amiss. And that's exactly what Manchester City star Erling Haaland has given new Liverpool man Dominik Szoboszlai.

The duo played for Red Bull Salzburg together, and have clearly remained friends since.

What's the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool

Szoboszlai is Liverpool's biggest signing of the summer so far, arriving for a reported £60m, as the Reds look to rebuild what was a struggling midfield last season.

The 22-year-old joins Alexis Mac Allister on the list of arrivals at Anfield, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia also linked with making the move to Merseyside this summer.

By the end of the window, if Jurgen Klopp has signed three new midfielders, he may consider it a successful transfer window and one which could see his side competing for the league title, or at least finishing in the Premier League top four once again.

Last season, Liverpool finished outside the Champions League places for the first time in a full season under Klopp, and that clearly sent alarm bells, as the German has not messed about this summer, already spending close to £100m.

What did Haaland say to Szoboszlai?

Speaking about his Liverpool move, Szoboszlai revealed the advice that Haaland gave him, telling Nemzeti Sport, via Goal: "We've talked. So much so that Erling Haaland has also advised on finding real estate, and it could very well be that we become neighbours.

"I learned from him that several players live halfway between Manchester and Liverpool in a quiet area where privacy can be preserved, and on Monday I will see what he was talking about, I am very curious. And of course, putting our friendship aside during the Liverpool-Manchester City matches, it will surely be a fantastic experience to play against each other.

"I'll do some training on Monday, I have some paperwork to do, and then look at some potential properties where I'd like to live. Then I have to go to Leipzig, pack up my stuff, say goodbye to my former club, thank everyone for their support, love and encouragement and then to Budapest. But on the 10th at the latest I will be back in Liverpool because on the 11th I will be training for my new team."

Liverpool's first pre-season game takes place against Karsruher in Germany on July 17, in an upcoming fixture which could see Szoboszlai and Mac Allister make their debuts for the Reds.