Liverpool are planning to open talks with an "irreplaceable" player in a "priority" deal at the end of this season, according to an exciting update regarding his future.

Liverpool stars out of contract

The Reds could have a busy summer ahead of them, with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp and aiming to get some important incoming business over the line, upgrading on departing players and finding talent better suited to his own system.

Indeed, there is a lot to sort out when it comes to the futures of so many current Liverpool players, with Joel Matip and Thiago expected to leave Anfield when their contracts run out this summer.

There are three huge individuals whose futures are causing the most concern, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all seeing their current deals expire at the end of next season.

While there is no indication that any of the legendary trio are unhappy currently, any club in Europe would likely want to sign them, so tying them down for the foreseeable future is vital. Salah arguably feels the most likely to move on, especially if a mammoth offer arrives from Saudi Arabia, but it still feels more likely that the Egyptian will stay put.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher could feel that a new challenge is needed in order to become a first-choice goalkeeper - Celtic have been linked with a summer move for him - while a recent report has also suggested that Joe Gomez is weighing up the idea of moving on.

Liverpool plan talks with "irreplaceable" star

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will open talks with Virgil van Dijk over a new deal once this season reaches its conclusion, in what is seen as "A1 priority" business for Michael Edwards and Co.

The Dutchman is seen as an "irreplaceable" figure at Anfield with so much to offer still, and the hope is that he signs on the dotted line as soon as possible, with talks planned for immediately after the season ends.

This is fantastic news for Liverpool, with Van Dijk arguably the greatest centre-back in the club's history, having been such a game-changing signing ever since arriving midway through the 2017/18 season. Within months of joining, the Reds were in the Champions League final, and the Dutchman has gone on to win five major trophies, including the Premier League title.

Virgil van Dijk's key trophies wins at Liverpool Year Premier League 2020 Champions League 2019 FA Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2024

At 32, the Liverpool captain clearly isn't getting any younger, but given the pace he still possesses, there is no reason why he can't remain a big force for another three or four years. He is still only one year into being Reds skipper, and he will surely feel that this is just the start of that chapter, commenting on his future in recent days.