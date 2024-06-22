Looking to hand Arne Slot his first Anfield arrival, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a midfielder who is yet to sign a new deal at his current club, allowing the Reds to potentially swoop in this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Slot has officially been unveiled as the new Liverpool manager over a month after it was announced that he would be taking over from Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman now has the task of assessing his current squad, before searching for potential reinforcements in pursuit of taking Liverpool from a third-place side back to the top of the Premier League in years to come.

With Michael Edwards back in a more important role than ever and Richard Hughes entering as the new sporting director, the Reds aren't short on transfer experts, which has already seen the headlines dominated by potential incomings.

The likes of Arda Guler and Nico Williams have been among those linked with an Anfield switch this summer, having both enjoyed solid Euro 2024 campaigns so far. But it remains to be seen just how willing the Reds are to spend big in the coming months. Instead, they could aim for bargain deals, starting with one particular midfielder.

According to Sport Italia, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Adrien Rabiot, who is yet to accept any of Juventus' new contract offers and looks increasingly likely to leave the Italian giants as a free agent this summer. In a bargain move for the Reds, they'd only be left paying the Frenchman's reported £146k-a-week salary without the need for a transfer fee.

As ever, though, the Premier League giants aren't alone in their interest, with Real Madrid also eyeing a potential move. In quite the trend in recent years, the Champions League winners could swoop in to deny Liverpool yet another transfer target.

"Extraordinary" Rabiot would unleash Mac Allister

Whilst Wataru Endo surprised many by stepping up to become an important part of Klopp's side last season, he remains the only player other than Alexis Mac Allister who can truly play in the defensive midfield role. And the last thing that Slot should want is to limit Mac Allister in such a role. Instead, the focus should be on finding another option, which is where Rabiot could come in.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Adrien Rabiot Wataru Endo Progressive Carries 72 10 Progressive Passes 120 101 Tackles Won 39 28 Ball Recoveries 150 108

Where Endo is more limited on the ball, Rabiot thrived last season all whilst maintaining his responsibilities away from possession. A player who's won both Serie A and Ligue 1 titles, among several other honours, the midfielder could be the final piece needed for Liverpool's midfield rebuild.

Rabiot has earned plenty of praise during his time at Juventus, including from the iconic David Trezeguet, who told Football Italia via Juve FC: “We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was.”