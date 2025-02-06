Liverpool are now eyeing a move for a "sensational" forward as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to former scout Mick Brown.

Salah still yet to sign a new deal

Salah's future at Anfield remains up in the air, as he is yet to put pen to paper to extend his stay on Merseyside beyond the end of the season, despite Arne Slot recently making it clear he wants the forward to stay: "Everybody wants him, including us. We want him to extend of course as well - that is clear.

"I'm not surprised that Saudi want him but I wouldn't be surprised if other countries want him as well. He's old enough and wise enough, and has done so many smart things in his career, that he will make the right decision for himself and, hopefully, for us as well."

As things stand, however, it appears as though little, if any, progress has been made towards securing the 32-year-old's long-term future, which will be a major concern for the Premier League leaders.

Consequently, Liverpool need to start thinking about potential replacements for the summer, and former scout Brown has now dropped an update on a player that could be targeted in an interview with Football Insider.

While talking about Jarrod Bowen's impressive performances for West Ham United, Brown said: “You could make the case that he’d be capable of playing for any top team in the country. Let’s say Arsenal lost Saka for any reason, Bowen would do brilliantly there.

“Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him actually, because of the situation they’re in with Salah, Bowen would be the perfect player to come in and replace him.

“So that might be one they look to do in the summer, even though he’s happy and playing for West Ham, they might see if they can tempt him.”

Salah must stay despite Bowen's impressive form

Although the £150k-per-week forward, who's scored three goals vs Liverpool, is enjoying another successful season in front of goal at the London Stadium, with six goals and four assists to his name in the Premier League, it would be unwise to target him as a replacement for Salah.

Letting the Egypt international leave at the end of the season would be a huge gamble for the Reds, as they are unlikely to find any player capable of making the impact he's made at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher ranks the winger among the top five players to have ever played for the Merseyside club, and it is imperative they keep hold of him beyond the end of the season, having picked up 21 goals and 13 assists in the league this term.

There is no doubt Bowen is a top-quality player, having been lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, and he could be a solid addition to Slot's squad, but not as a replacement for the Egyptian king.