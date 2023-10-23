Liverpool have long been linked with Brazilian midfielder Andre, but they are also eyeing a move for another exciting South American prospect, according to a fresh transfer update.

It was obvious that huge changes were needed to the Reds' midfield at the end of last season, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson performing way below their usual standards. The trio of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all out of contract, too, and it became clear that none of them would be retained.

With those five players all departing, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all came in, and Liverpool immediately looked much better for it, mounting a Premier League title challenge currently.

There are still many Reds supporters who believe that another defensive midfielder needs to arrive in the January transfer window, however, and Andre to Liverpool is a transfer saga that has gained momentum in recent months. The Fluminense youngster continues to be linked with a move to Anfield at the start of 2024, having already become a dominant presence in the No.6 role for his current club.

While plenty of focus appears to be on Liverpool getting a deal over the line for the 22-year-old, it looks as though the Merseysiders are also keen on another highly-rated player from the same region.

Ezequiel Fernandez to Liverpool

According to a new transfer update from Gazzetta dello Sport, Ezequiel Fernandez is a target for Liverpool, with the Reds seeing him as an exciting option alongside Andre. They are not the only club showing an interest in the Boca Juniors midfielder, however, with European powerhouses AC Milan and Benfica also believed to be in the running.

Fernandez may be relatively unknown to fans who predominantly watch European football, but he is someone who could be such an exciting signing by Liverpool, given his long-term ceiling as a player and the fact that football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called him "really interesting".

Fernandez's stats show that he has already become a vital performer for Boca, with 43 appearances coming his way to date, as well as winning 13 caps for Argentina's Under-17s. Mac Allister has even spoken of his admiration for Fernandez recently, saying of him:

"If you ask me a little more about my style, there is a player that I really like and that is Equi Fernández. He is a player who has all the conditions to reach Europe one day and I hope that can happen to him.

"He is a player that I like a lot, he understands the game a lot. He is always prepared to receive the ball, he plays with both legs, he can play as a five, as an inside player… he is a player who has certain very good conditions and, if Brighton asked me, I would say his name."

There is an argument to say that Liverpool don't need both Andre and Fernandez to come in, considering they are similar players in defensive midfield - Endo is also there and Stefan Bajcetic could be seen as a future starter in that position - but if Jurgen Klopp sees Fernandez as a great long-term option, then FSG should pursue a move for him.