Liverpool have Juventus worried over the future of one of their prized assets, according to reports in Italy.

Luton 1-1 Liverpool

The Reds are still stinging after Sunday's disappointing 1-1 draw away to Luton Town in the Premier League, as vital points were dropped in the title race. It was a result that showed why Jurgen Klopp's team are still flawed in certain areas at the moment, not least at the heart of the midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister not looking like a natural No.6.

Liverpool's attack also failed to fire, with Mohamed Salah producing one of his quietest performances of the season, Diogo Jota struggling to get into the game and Darwin Nunez missing a huge chance to give his side the lead during the second half.

A lack of natural width is often evident whenever Luis Diaz isn't playing - the Colombian added some quality and scored the equaliser in memorable fashion at Kenilworth Road - and it could be that the club look to sign someone in that position once the January transfer window opens.

There is also the lingering threat of Salah moving to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season, amid much interest in him during the summer, so a long-term replacement may also need to be looked at.

Juve worried Liverpool will sign Chiesa

According to a fresh update from Calciomercato, Liverpool remain interested in signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa, with the Serie A giants worried that his head could be turned by a switch to Anfield.

The report claims that Juve and their boss Massimiliano Allegri are "scared" by the prospect of the Italian trading them for the Reds, with Chiesa linked with a move to Liverpool numerous times in the recent past. If the Merseysiders lose Salah to the iches of the Middle East next summer, the Italy star is seemingly high on the replacements shortlist.

Chiesa's stats throughout his career show how much pedigree he has as a footballer, with 26 goals and 21 assists coming his way in 104 appearances for Juventus. Before that, he got 34 and 25 of each in 153 outings for Fiorentina, and he also won Euro 2020 with Italy.

Not only that, but former Italy international Alessandro Pierini has waxed lyrical over Chiesa in the past, saying of him: "He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

While not as prolific as Salah - very few are, in truth - Chiesa possesses the speed, directness and end product to be a great signing, and while injuries have been an issue, he looks to have overcome the worst of them. At 26, there is plenty more to come from him, so he represents a strong option for Liverpool if Salah departs.