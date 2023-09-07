Highlights Liverpool have been considering a move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, but he is not the only attacking option they are considering.

Chiesa currently earns £152k-per-week at Juventus, and despite being linked with an exit over the summer, he remained at the club.

The Reds may need to find a replacement for Mohamed Salah next summer after David Ornstein's report today.

Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, but a reliable journalist has revealed that he's not the only attacking option that club chiefs have weighed up bringing to the Premier League.

What is Federico Chiesa's salary?

At the Allianz Stadium, Chiesa currently pockets £152k-per-week since permanently joining last summer from Fiorentina, and despite his contract not expiring for another two years, he was heavily linked with an exit over the summer transfer window.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the left-winger has been suffering problems in his relationship with his manager Massimiliano Allegri, and when you put this alongside the fact that the black and white stripes have financial worries, he was a candidate to be moved on.

Whilst Football Transfers reported that the Italy international was targeting a move to the English top-flight, he ended up remaining in the Serie A, though with Jurgen Klopp being a big fan of the 25-year-old, as per the same outlet, a deal could be revisited in the future.

Are Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones name-checked Chiesa as a player of interest to FSG, whilst also discussing other targets who have been mentioned as a possible successor to Mohamed Salah.

Salah will not leave before the end of the Saudi transfer window this week, but David Ornstein has hinted today at a 2024 deal, saying: "Interest in Salah remains for future and (there are) good relations between all parties."

Jones shared his thoughts on possible replacements: "If I look at players Liverpool have liked previously, none jump out now as obvious signings. Bukayo Saka would be virtually impossible to get out of Arsenal, while Son Heung-min’s age makes him a no-go.

"Jarrod Bowen probably isn’t at the level required, whereas the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Federico Chiesa have all had their ups and downs. Chiesa was definitely someone Liverpool looked at previously.

"If Salah was to leave, I would lean towards Liverpool maybe targeting someone a little different in terms of profile; still quick, still capable of scoring and creating, but maybe not someone who will simply look to take over from Salah as the main goalscorer."

How many goals has Federico Chiesa scored?

In the Serie A this season, Chiesa has so far scored two goals in his opening three games, the kind of form which has previously seen him dubbed “devastating” in the final third by Italy legend Paolo Di Canio, so it would be a massive coup if he was ever to put pen to paper at Liverpool.

The Genoa native, who is sponsored by Nike, also loves to take on his marker, as he’s averaging 2.3 dribbles per game, also recording five shots this campaign which is the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef.

The Italy star is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he would be a fantastic option for the boss to have at his disposal on Merseyside.