Upon the arrival of new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have reportedly made their first move to bolster the Dutchman's midfield in what would be Michael Edwards' first signing since making his Anfield return.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds could certainly be in for a busy few months as Edwards looks to shape the current Liverpool squad into Slot's vision and away from that of Jurgen Klopp's, who said one final goodbye this week after a legendary tenure that will forever have its place in the Anfield history books.

With the Slot era set to get underway, however, potential changes have already stolen the headlines in Merseyside, with the likes of Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni linked with sensational switches from Real Madrid in what would be some statement from all those at Liverpool. That said, Edwards has since instead turned his attention towards Portugal when it comes to handing his new manager a boost in the middle of the park, a familiar hunting ground for both he and his once successor, Julian Ward.

According to Leo Pardizo via GiveMeSport, Liverpool have enquired about signing Alan Varela, who reportedly has a release clause of £60m this summer. The Argentine, who earns a reported £13k-a-week at Porto, is still just 22 years old and has attracted the interest of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, leaving him with quite the decision to make this summer.

Liverpool aren't afraid to splash the cash to improve their midfield, as proved last summer of course. And now they could finally welcome a long-term defensive midfielder, with Wataru Endo already 31 years old and unlikely to be at his best for an extended period of time, such is the ruthless nature of the Premier League. But that should allow Varela to step in at the perfect time.

"Wonderful" Varela can replace Endo

As surprisingly good as Endo has been for Liverpool since arriving last summer, the Reds need a long-term solution for that defensive midfield role if they are to permanently unleash Alexis Mac Allister's best form. And that solution should be the former Brighton man's compatriot in Varela this summer.

23/24 domestic league stats (via FBref) Alan Varela Wataru Endo Progressive Passes 179 101 Progressive Carries 30 10 Interceptions 23 20 Ball Recoveries 123 108

Valera's numbers on the ball are particularly impressive and there could be an argument that he's yet to even reach his best form at 22 years old. A move to Liverpool this summer would, on paper, result in significant improvement if all goes well under Slot. The Argentine has certainly earned fans during what is still a young career, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig describing him as "wonderful" on X.

When the summer transfer window arrives, the Porto star will be one to watch amid impressive interest, as Liverpool look to end any doubts about their midfield once and for all.