Liverpool and FSG have been dealt a second blow in as many days as another off-field deal has collapsed after West Ham moved ahead in the race to bring in Ruben Amorim.

Reds in title race but off-field speculation mounts

After announcing that he would be leaving the club this summer midway through the season, Jürgen Klopp has helped his Liverpool side into second in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal only on goal difference.

Both sides could yet drop a place should Manchester City win their game in hand, which would take them two points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, there is still a strong chance that Klopp's swangsong season ends with domestic success.

Premier League table as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Arsenal 33 23 5 5 51 74 Liverpool 33 22 8 3 43 74 Manchester City 32 22 7 3 44 73

It is all they have left to play for though after they were knocked out of the Europa League in shock circumstances to Italian outfit Aatlanta courtesy of a 3-0 first leg thrashing at Anfield. But with Klopp's departure now closing in, the off-the-pitch speculation has ramped up over who could replace him, and took another turn when long-suspected favourite Amorim flew to England for talks on Monday.

The only problem? It was talks with West Ham United, not Liverpool, that the Sporting CP boss was taking part in. Reports in Portugal claim that the Hammers are a more attractive option than the Reds due to their willingness to let him shape the squad, while it is added that Liverpool's offer was financially far less lucrative than the London side's.

Talks with Toulouse break down

As per Football Insider, Liverpool's efforts to branch into the multi-club model via French outfit Toulouse have now broken down, in another blow to the Merseyside outfit's long-term planning.

The Reds had signalled their intent to follow Chelsea and Manchester City in having a series of "sister" (feeder) clubs around the world, and were looking to begin that in France with Toulouse, who beat Liverpool earlier in the season in the Europa League.

However, it is reported that "negotiations have now stalled", and that instead Liverpool are "now believed to be plotting a move for a different French club" in a bid to keep their dream alive. The two sides are already linked via ownership, with the Toulouse owners Redbird holding a small stake (11%) in FSG, who own Liverpool.

There are also claims that Liverpool could look to the MLS in a bid to create their multi-club dynasty, with FSG largely a US-operating company. For now though, news of failed moves come as yet more distractions off the pitch at a point in the season where Liverpool will likely need to win their final five games to have any chance of being crowned Premier League champions come the end of the campaign.