After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season for the first time in a full campaign under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were reportedly preparing for a major rebuild. Months later, however, and they've lost more players than they've signed, leaving them alarmingly short in midfield.

So far this summer, the first-team players that they've lost include Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamblerain, and most notably and unexpectedly, Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson.

When the Reds initially welcomed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the window, their midfield did have a new and improved look. However, the departures of Henderson and Fabinho left them without a recognised defensive midfielder, and plugging gaps by playing the likes of Cody Gakpo out of position in pre-season.

Tensions reached boiling point when reports spread that Liverpool once again failed to reach Southampton's £50m valuation for defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia, sparking a heated debate between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

What did Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville argue about?

Carragher initially started the conversation by Tweeting in reaction to the news of Liverpool's failed bid for Lavia, as the Premier League season gets closer and closer.

He said: "This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it. Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for [Moises] Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB."

Neville, of course, couldn't resist pushing the former defender's buttons, asking a crucial question over Liverpool's ownership, replying with: "Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last 5-6 years?"

Carragher wasted no time in lashing out at his fellow Sky Sports pundit, hitting back by saying: "Gary you haven’t a clue what’s going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self-sustaining model that Klopp bought into & produced miracles! Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe.

"That has now gone with Klopp running the club from top to bottom. LFC have had three DOF’s in 18 months, the current one who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer, he’s a close contact of the manager. Liverpool’s wage bill is 150M more than Arsenals a season. Just do the Maths.

"Liverpool don’t have an investor (Peter Lim) like you do at Salford, where you & lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!!

Things eventually calmed down between the two, with the duo sending one-line answers to all but end the debate for now. Neville said: "Walls are closing in people.. He’s getting tetchy."

Ending the argument, Carragher sent one final reply, saying: "Another season starts."

It's worth reminding that the Premier League season hasn't even kicked off yet, and already the two legends have got their arguments going. Let's just say, we could be in for an entertaining campaign from Sky Sports' punditry team.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp will be without a recognised defensive midfielder for Liverpool's opening game at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the Reds have had a third bid rejected in the region of £45m, including add-ons for Lavia, with Southampton still holding out for £50m.

It's certainly a deal to keep an eye on, as Liverpool continue to test their luck against a stubborn Saints side who don't look like budging on their valuation anytime soon.