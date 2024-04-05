Whilst most of their focus will be on handing Jurgen Klopp the perfect farewell, Liverpool still have one eye on summer reinforcements to start their new era in the best way possible. Reports are now even suggesting that they've made a major bid for a long-term target.

Liverpool transfer news

Following the news that Xabi Alonso is set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season, it now looks as though Ruben Amorim is the main name being linked with the Liverpool job this summer. The 39-year-old has enjoyed incredible success at Sporting CP and could now be rewarded with the chance to complete the impossible task of replacing Klopp at Anfield this summer.

Of course, it will be easier to decipher Liverpool's transfer route when their next manager is announced, but that hasn't put an end to Michael Edwards' and Richard Hughes' work off the pitch when it comes to incomings. Reports have already linked the Reds to the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, who would slot straight into Amorim's wing-back system, and young Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Edwards may want to officially announce his return to the transfer market in style, however, and there's arguably not many better ways to do that than by splashing the cash. According to El Debate in Spain, FSG and Liverpool have made a €150m (£129m) offer to sign Federico Valverde this summer, having reportedly been interested in the midfielder for five years now.

The newspaper's report does not make clear if the offer is brand new, but it is certain that the bid remains active on the table if Madrid choose to cash in.

It's a deal that would undoubtedly send shockwaves this summer, but it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid allow the Uruguay international to leave. Of course, Liverpool's midfield already received quite the upgrade last summer with the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but now Edwards could add the cherry on top by welcoming Valverde.

"Great" Valverde can form unstoppable partnership with Mac Allister

The reports of Liverpool's bid instantly sparks dreams over the partnership that Mac Allister and Valverde could form at Anfield. It's a mouth-watering prospect, with the midfield duo capable of keeping the Reds at the very top even without Klopp next season. Those in Merseyside got one of the best signings of the season for just £35m last summer and reports suggest that they're now ready to spend big to welcome another class act.

Real Madrid won't let Valverde go easily though, given the praise that he's received during his time at the Bernabeu, which includes the words of club legend and former manager Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman said via Talksport after his side defeated Atletico Madrid in 2020's Spanish Super Cup final: "He's won the MVP trophy and I'm happy for him. He's done a great job, like everyone. I'm sure that we will want to share it with his team-mates."

As the summer approaches, Liverpool will be one of the most interesting clubs to watch as Edwards looks to make his mark, replace Klopp and perhaps pay out Valverde's hefty £180,000 per-week wages and large transfer fee.